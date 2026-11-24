Did you know that right now, inside your body, tiny robots are hard at work keeping you alive? What are these miniature machines, and what can they teach us about the wonders of life? On a new episode of ID the Future, I speak with biochemist Dr. Michael Behe about his new book that’s out today, The Robots Inside You. Intended for middle school through high school readers, it’s now available from Discovery Institute Press.

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Believe it or not, Dr. Behe himself once assumed that all living things were produced through a blind evolutionary process over eons. That’s what he was taught, so it must be true. But then he got closer to the cell. Much closer. As a microbiologist, Behe got as close as someone can get to the inner workings of cellular life. And he realized something didn’t add up. Even the simplest living cells exhibited jaw-dropping complexity and engineering prowess. His conclusion? No unguided process could be given the credit for life.

In this exchange, Dr. Behe previews the amazing molecular machinery he discusses in his book, including our body’s blood-clotting system, bacteria that build their own magnetic compasses, and the iconic bacterial flagellum. He also reminds us why these systems challenge the conventional explanation for life and instead point to a designing intelligence at life’s very heart. Download the podcast, watch it, or listen to it here.

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