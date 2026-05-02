Science and Culture Today Discovering Design in Nature

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Douglas Axe
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Günter Bechly
Bespectacled Michael Behe in Green Shirt, Coat, and Cap
Michael J. Behe
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David Berlinski
David Berlinski
Eric Cassell
David Coppedge
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William A. Dembski
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Michael Denton
Michael Egnor
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Michael Flannery
Ann Gauger
Howard Glicksman
Guillermo Gonzalez at Garden of the Gods, July 2022
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Bruce Gordon
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Eric Hedin
Cornelius Hunter
Cornelius G. Hunter
Stephen J. Iacoboni
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David Klinghoffer in 2021
David Klinghoffer
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Wolf-Ekkehard Lönnig
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Casey Luskin
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Andrew McDiarmid
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Jonathan McLatchie
Stephen C. Meyer
Brian Miller
Walter Myers III
Paul Nelson at Car Museum
Paul Nelson
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Denyse O’Leary
Emily Reeves
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Robert Shedinger
Geoffrey Simmons
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Wesley J. Smith
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Rob Stadler
Neil Thomas
Jonathan Wells
John G. West
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Daniel Witt
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Jonathan Witt

MeyerMorgan
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On Piers Morgan Show, Stephen Meyer Is Peppered with Some Diverse Questions

David Klinghoffer
May 1, 2026
Faith & Science, Intelligent Design, Physics
2
Categories
Faith & Science
Intelligent Design
Physics
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Piers Morgan had Stephen Meyer on to talk about The Story of Everything, which is out now in theaters nationwide through May 6. The conversation is… of a diverse nature. Apart from the documentary, Morgan wanted to talk with Dr. Meyer about Russell Brand’s recent viral “looking it up in the Bible” moment on Morgan’s program, as well as a striking animation of a human cell that you’ve probably seen by now on social media, plus whether Noah’s Ark has been found, artificial intelligence and the origin of life, arguments against God’s existence based on the scale of the universe, whether Jesus will return before 2027, and a couple of other things.

As always, Meyer is unrufflable, a good sport about it all, and a gentleman: he politely deflects a question about whether Russell Brand is a grifter, for instance, with the statement, “I never like to speculate about motivations.” Watch:

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