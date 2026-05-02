Piers Morgan had Stephen Meyer on to talk about The Story of Everything, which is out now in theaters nationwide through May 6. The conversation is… of a diverse nature. Apart from the documentary, Morgan wanted to talk with Dr. Meyer about Russell Brand’s recent viral “looking it up in the Bible” moment on Morgan’s program, as well as a striking animation of a human cell that you’ve probably seen by now on social media, plus whether Noah’s Ark has been found, artificial intelligence and the origin of life, arguments against God’s existence based on the scale of the universe, whether Jesus will return before 2027, and a couple of other things.

As always, Meyer is unrufflable, a good sport about it all, and a gentleman: he politely deflects a question about whether Russell Brand is a grifter, for instance, with the statement, “I never like to speculate about motivations.” Watch: