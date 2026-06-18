A striking new article in Cell reviews functions for transposable elements (TEs), and reports a “paradigm shift” against the view that TEs are “junk DNA.” The article, “Transposable element DNA and RNA: Drivers of gene expression, evolution, and disease,” starts by noting that TEs “comprise nearly half of mammalian genomes and have shaped genome architecture, chromatin organization, and transcriptional landscapes.” A widely quoted statistic (see here or here, for example) says that TEs represent about “45% of the human genome.”

A Direct Challenge to Junk DNA

By the end of the abstract, the new Cell paper is directly challenging the view that TEs represent repetitive junk DNA:

TEs can serve as alternative promoters, exons, splicing regulators, and 3′ end modulators. They can also act as enhancers, drive three-dimensional (3D) genome organization, and give rise to long non-coding RNAs (lncRNAs) that serve as platforms for transcriptional and chromatin regulators. Mechanistically, TE repression involves DNA methylation, histone modification, phase-separated condensates, RNA modifications, RNA degradation, and nuclear compartmentalization, yet this repression can be selectively lifted during development or stress to expand regulatory potential. TEs therefore contribute to cell-type identity, developmental transitions, and responses to environmental stimuli, while their dysregulation is linked to human disorders including neurodegeneration, cancer, and autoimmune disease. TEs also hold translational promise as biomarkers and tools for gene and cell engineering. In summary, the pervasive integration of TEs as mini-genes, structural scaffolds, and regulatory elements redefines our view of the genome: rather than a gene-centric landscape dotted with repetitive ‘‘junk,’’ mammalian DNA is a TE-rich ecosystem in which TEs drive gene regulatory networks and evolution.

Figure 4 of the paper provides a nice graphic listing multiple functions of TEs. Those include:

Affecting chromatin architecture

Regulating gene expression

Acting as gene silencers

Acting as gene enhancers

Serving as splicing regulators

Functioning as an exon

Working as alternative promoters

As another paper notes, “Most repeats in the human genome are derived from TEs,” meaning that functions for TEs have direct implications for functions of huge amounts of repetitive DNA.

The Standard Evolutionary View

Of course the paper adopts the standard evolutionary view that TEs are officially genetic elements that randomly reproduce and aren’t intended to be there for any kind of a purpose. But it nonetheless recognizes the data showing that TEs have “widespread, locus-specific regulatory roles.” Consider this striking passage:

While initially dubbed genetic ‘‘junk,’’ many TEs have been used (exapted) by their hosts and thus have emerged as a force shaping genome architecture and gene regulation. […] The story of TEs exemplifies one of the biggest paradigm shifts in modern biology. Once selfish genomic parasites or junk DNA, TEs are now understood as dynamic and essential components of the genome. […] These insights position TEs not as passive passengers but as versatile regulatory modules, operating at multiple levels of gene regulation. They provide new chromatin loop anchors through CTCF binding, generate enhancer RNAs that stabilize transcriptional networks, donate splice sites that diversify protein isoforms, and give rise to lncRNAs that likely act as scaffolds for chromatin-modifying complexes. In this light, TEs emerge as multi-dimensional architects of genome plasticity, enabling rapid adaptation and innovation across evolutionary and cellular timescales.

The New Correct View

This language is remarkable coming from Cell, often considered the third most important journal in the world for biology (after Nature and Science). Again, the paper reports that we’ve seen “one of the biggest paradigm shifts in modern biology” away from the view that TEs are “genomic parasites or junk DNA” or that the genome is a “gene-centric landscape dotted with repetitive ‘junk.’” Instead, the new correct view is that “mammalian DNA is a TE-rich ecosystem in which TEs drive gene regulatory networks,” TEs are “essential components of the genome,” and TEs have “widespread, locus-specific regulatory roles.”

Anyone want to continue to maintain that TEs, and the massive amounts of repetitive DNA they represent, are merely functionless junk?