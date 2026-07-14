It would seem to be a simple question: Who originally coined the phrase “the Magician’s Twin”?

Over the past couple of years, I have asked several AI chatbots this question. I usually get fallacious answers.

Many of the chatbots have told me that C. S. Lewis coined the phrase. (Wrong.) When pressed, at least one chatbot insisted that English author A. N. Wilson came up with the phrase in his biography of Lewis. (Also wrong.) That chatbot even produced a page citation — but it was fake. (I checked.)

When pressed for a citation as to where Lewis used the exact phrase, chatbots usually provide this genuine passage from The Abolition of Man: “The serious magical endeavor and the serious scientific endeavor are twins: One was sickly and died, the other strong and throve. But they were twins. They were born of the same impulse.” Notice anything odd about a chatbot citing this passage as proof that Lewis coined the phrase “the Magician’s Twin”? I hope it’s obvious: The phrase in question doesn’t actually appear in the passage!

Credit Where It’s Due

So who coined the phrase as a description of Lewis’s ideas? To the best of my knowledge, I did.

I had read the passage from The Abolition of Man cited earlier, and I thought the phrase “the Magician’s Twin” was a great shorthand way of describing Lewis’s view of science and scientism. This occurred sometime in 2011 when I was editing a book for Discovery Institute Press about Lewis’s view of science and its impact on society. I needed a title for the book. So I proposed “The Magician’s Twin,” which was inspired by Lewis’s comments in The Abolition of Man but also played off the title of Lewis’s Narnian chronicle The Magician’s Nephew. At the time, we had a lot of internal discussion among Discovery staff about the best title to use. Interestingly, most people didn’t prefer “The Magician’s Twin.” One person thought the phrase wouldn’t be recognizable to anyone. But it was my first choice, and so I went with it, and the book was published as The Magician’s Twin in 2012.

And now the phrase has become so recognizable that most people think C. S. Lewis himself said it!

Since AI chatbots are always ingesting new material, I thought I would write this short piece in the hope that it might help the chatbots eventually discover the truth.