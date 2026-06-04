Science and Culture Today Discovering Design in Nature

Authors

Douglas Axe
Photo provided by Doug Axe.
Günter Bechly
Bespectacled Michael Behe in Green Shirt, Coat, and Cap
Michael J. Behe
Photo courtesy of Celeste Behe.
David Berlinski
David Berlinski
Eric Cassell
David Coppedge
Photo provided by David Coppedge.
William A. Dembski
Image provided by Bill Dembski
Michael Denton
Michael Egnor
Photo by Nathan Jacobson for Discovery Institute (CC-BY)
Michael Flannery
Ann Gauger
Howard Glicksman
Guillermo Gonzalez at Garden of the Gods, July 2022
Guillermo Gonzalez
Photo by Nathan Jacobson, © Discovery Institute (CC BY-SA 4.0)
Bruce Gordon
Photo courtesy of Bruce Gordon
Eric Hedin
Cornelius Hunter
Cornelius G. Hunter
Stephen J. Iacoboni
Photo courtesy of Stephen Iacoboni
David Klinghoffer in 2021
David Klinghoffer
Photo by Casey Sernaqué
Wolf-Ekkehard Lönnig
Photo provided by Katja Deborah Lönnig
Casey Luskin
Casey Luskin
Photo by Nathan Jacobson, © Discovery Institute (CC BY-SA 4.0)
Andrew McDiarmid
Photo by Casey Sernaqué
Jonathan McLatchie
Stephen C. Meyer
Brian Miller
Walter Myers III
Paul Nelson at Car Museum
Paul Nelson
Photo by Nathan Jacobson for Discovery Institute (CC BY)
Denyse O’Leary
Emily Reeves
Emily Sandico
Photo provided by Emily Sandico
Granville Sewell
Robert Shedinger
Geoffrey Simmons
Photo by Nathan Jacobson for Discovery Institute (CC-BY)
Wesley J. Smith
Photo by Gary Fong, Used by Permission, All Rights Reserved
Rob Stadler
Neil Thomas
Jonathan Wells
John G. West
Photo by Chris Morgan, © Discovery Institute
Daniel Witt
Photo provided by Daniel Witt.
Jonathan Witt

AIArtificialIntelligenceconcept52917075159
Image credit: Jernej Furman from Slovenia, CC BY 2.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0>, via Wikimedia Commons.
Latest

A Dose of Engineering Realism Over AI Hype

Science & Culture
June 4, 2026
Computational Sciences, Engineering
2
Categories
Computational Sciences
Engineering
Share
Facebook
Twitter/X
LinkedIn
Flipboard
Print
Email

ID the Future listeners now get to enjoy two episodes each month from our sister podcast Mind Matters News, a production of Discovery Institute’s Walter Bradley Center for Natural and Artificial Intelligence. The Mind Matters News podcast brings you insight from computer scientists, engineers, inventors, neurosurgeons, and other experts who offer sanity in the conversation about natural and artificial intelligence, going beyond the hype to explore the undercurrents of these important ideas. And although the Mind Matters News podcast will not often explicitly discuss intelligent design, it regularly explores the nature of intelligence, the origin of information, and the things that make us uniquely human, all concepts that are central to the theory of intelligent design.

A Fever Pitch

The hype around AI, in fact, is reaching fever pitch these days. But never mind predictions of future AI potential. What can it actually do and not do today? On this episode of Mind Matters News, host Robert J. Marks welcomes Dr. Donald C. Wunsch II to the show for a long-form, wide-ranging conversation about what AI can actually do today — and the very real risks and responsibilities that come with it.

Dr. Wunsch has spent decades working at the intersection of engineering, AI, and real-world systems, with research spanning neural networks, adaptive systems, machine learning, and AI engineering. He is a Fellow of the IEEE. What sets Dr. Wunsch apart from other AI experts is his insistence on engineering realism over hype. While much of today’s AI conversation centers on speculative futures and artificial general intelligence, his work focuses on what AI today can actually do and not do. His recent paper, “Artificial General Intelligence Is Nowhere Near, Artificial Specific Stupidity Is Already Here — Policy Implications,” challenges both techno-optimism and doomsday narratives, arguing that the greatest dangers of AI arise not from autonomous machines, but from human misuse, poor policy, and concentrated power.

We’re delighted to have him with us today for a thoughtful and grounded conversation about AI, autonomy, and what engineers — and society — should be paying attention to right now. Download the podcast, watch it, or listen to it here.

Dig Deeper

© Discovery Institute