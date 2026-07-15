Mind Over Matter: Darwin, AI, and the Future of Reason

If our minds are the product of a blind and aimless process, what reason do we have to believe what we think? But if we can be rational because a rational intelligence designed life and the universe, how does that change how we should think about thinking? On a new episode of ID the Future, I conclude my conversation with science teacher and writer Rebekah Valerius about an essay she recently wrote explaining the argument from reason and its implications for Darwinism, materialism, and atheism.

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Valerius explores a fundamental problem for the worldview of naturalism, which claims that everything in existence — including the human mind — is the result of blind, physical processes like chemistry and physics. She argues that if our thoughts are merely the byproduct of non-rational matter in motion, we have no objective reason to trust our own conclusions, or the validity of logic itself. This creates a logical trap: if a scientist uses reason to argue that reason is just a biological illusion, they are essentially, as Valerius puts it, sawing off the limb they are sitting on. For our thoughts to have any real meaning or relation to truth, rationality must be prior to matter. But which scientific worldview aligns with that requirement?

Valerius also uses the argument from reason to better understand modern technology like artificial intelligence. She points out that while AI can simulate complex human conversation, it is actually just following statistical patterns and syntax programmed by humans. AI doesn’t truly know what it is saying; it reflects the intelligence of its programmers. By distinguishing between the algorithmic processing of a machine and the human capacity to perceive logical truth, Valerius reminds us that human reasoning is a special, designed faculty.

Download the podcast, listen to it, or watch it here. This is Part 2 of a two-part conversation.

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