In August 2026, one of the most influential books on science in our lifetime turns 30 years old. By intelligent design, you might say, August 1996 was also the month that John West and Stephen Meyer founded the Center for Science and Culture. The book is Darwin’s Black Box, written by biochemist and professor Michael J. Behe. On a new episode of ID the Future, I conclude my conversation with Dr. Behe as we celebrate these milestones, revisit the book’s major insights, and examine its staying power over the last three decades.

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A concept that Darwin’s Black Box introduced to readers is that of irreducible complexity, an idea that, in Behe’s words, can give us confidence that Darwin’s own criterion of failure has been met. In this segment, Behe discusses why irreducible complexity is crucial to the design of living things. He explains that the concept still stands strong today, despite multiple attempts to undermine it in the last few decades.

Since 1996, we’ve learned an enormous amount about the cell. Has this new knowledge strengthened or weakened the central case of Darwin’s Black Box? Behe weighs in on that. He explains how his follow-up books, The Edge of Evolution and Darwin Devolves, expand the case he presented in his first book. Behe also shares a few details on his current projects, including one aimed at bringing his important ideas to a level that children can easily grasp.

Download the podcast, listen to it, or watch it here. This is Part 2 of a two-part conversation. Look for Part 1 in a separate episode.

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