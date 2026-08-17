Science and Culture Today Discovering Design in Nature

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Douglas Axe
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Günter Bechly
Bespectacled Michael Behe in Green Shirt, Coat, and Cap
Michael J. Behe
Photo courtesy of Celeste Behe.
David Berlinski
David Berlinski
Eric Cassell
David Coppedge
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William A. Dembski
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Michael Denton
Michael Egnor
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Michael Flannery
Ann Gauger
Howard Glicksman
Guillermo Gonzalez at Garden of the Gods, July 2022
Guillermo Gonzalez
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Bruce Gordon
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Eric Hedin
Cornelius Hunter
Cornelius G. Hunter
Stephen J. Iacoboni
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David Klinghoffer in 2021
David Klinghoffer
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Wolf-Ekkehard Lönnig
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Casey Luskin
Casey Luskin
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Andrew McDiarmid
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Jonathan McLatchie
Stephen C. Meyer
Brian Miller
Walter Myers III
Paul Nelson at Car Museum
Paul Nelson
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Denyse O’Leary
Emily Reeves
Emily Sandico
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Granville Sewell
Robert Shedinger
Geoffrey Simmons
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Wesley J. Smith
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Rob Stadler
Neil Thomas
Jonathan Wells
John G. West
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Daniel Witt
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Jonathan Witt

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Highlighting central rod-shaped bacterium floating under microscope, with flagellum and pili
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On a Special Anniversary, the Biochemical Challenge to Darwin Stands Strong

Andrew McDiarmid
August 17, 2026
Biochemistry, Biology, Intelligent Design
3
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Biochemistry
Biology
Intelligent Design
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In August 2026, one of the most influential books on science in our lifetime turns 30 years old. By intelligent design, you might say, August 1996 was also the month that John West and Stephen Meyer founded the Center for Science and Culture. The book is Darwin’s Black Box, written by biochemist and professor Michael J. Behe. On a new episode of ID the Future, I conclude my conversation with Dr. Behe as we celebrate these milestones, revisit the book’s major insights, and examine its staying power over the last three decades.

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Open "30 Years After Darwin’s Black Box: Does Irreducible Complexity Still Hold Up?" directly

A concept that Darwin’s Black Box introduced to readers is that of irreducible complexity, an idea that, in Behe’s words, can give us confidence that Darwin’s own criterion of failure has been met. In this segment, Behe discusses why irreducible complexity is crucial to the design of living things. He explains that the concept still stands strong today, despite multiple attempts to undermine it in the last few decades.

Since 1996, we’ve learned an enormous amount about the cell. Has this new knowledge strengthened or weakened the central case of Darwin’s Black Box? Behe weighs in on that. He explains how his follow-up books, The Edge of Evolution and Darwin Devolves, expand the case he presented in his first book. Behe also shares a few details on his current projects, including one aimed at bringing his important ideas to a level that children can easily grasp.

Download the podcast, listen to it, or watch it here. This is Part 2 of a two-part conversation. Look for Part 1 in a separate episode.

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Andrew McDiarmid

Director of Podcasting and Senior Fellow
Andrew McDiarmid is Director of Podcasting and a Senior Fellow at Discovery Institute. He is also a contributing writer to Mind Matters. He produces ID The Future, a podcast from the Center for Science & Culture that presents the case, research, and implications of intelligent design and explores the debate over evolution. He writes and speaks regularly on the impact of technology on human living. Discovery Institute co-founder and bestselling author George Gilder has called McDiarmid “a scintillating venturer beyond the surfaces of technology to their hidden depths and meanings.” His work has appeared in numerous publications, including the Wall Street Journal, New York Post, Chicago Tribune, San Francisco Chronicle, Daily Wire, Real Clear Politics, Newsmax, The American Spectator, Technoskeptic Magazine, and elsewhere. In addition to his roles at Discovery Institute, he promotes his homeland as host of the Scottish culture and music podcast Simply Scottish. Andrew holds an MA in Teaching from Seattle Pacific University and a BA in English/Creative Writing from the University of Washington.
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