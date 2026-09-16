Science and Culture Today Discovering Design in Nature

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Douglas Axe
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Günter Bechly
Bespectacled Michael Behe in Green Shirt, Coat, and Cap
Michael J. Behe
Photo courtesy of Celeste Behe.
David Berlinski
David Berlinski
Eric Cassell
David Coppedge
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William A. Dembski
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Michael Denton
Michael Egnor
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Michael Flannery
Ann Gauger
Howard Glicksman
Guillermo Gonzalez at Garden of the Gods, July 2022
Guillermo Gonzalez
Photo by Nathan Jacobson, © Discovery Institute (CC BY-SA 4.0)
Bruce Gordon
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Eric Hedin
Cornelius Hunter
Cornelius G. Hunter
Stephen J. Iacoboni
Photo courtesy of Stephen Iacoboni
David Klinghoffer in 2021
David Klinghoffer
Photo by Casey Sernaqué
Wolf-Ekkehard Lönnig
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Casey Luskin
Casey Luskin
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Andrew McDiarmid
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Jonathan McLatchie
Stephen C. Meyer
Brian Miller
Walter Myers III
Paul Nelson at Car Museum
Paul Nelson
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Denyse O’Leary
Emily Reeves
Emily Sandico
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Granville Sewell
Robert Shedinger
Geoffrey Simmons
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Wesley J. Smith
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Rob Stadler
Neil Thomas
Jonathan Wells
John G. West
Photo by Chris Morgan, © Discovery Institute
Daniel Witt
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Jonathan Witt

Luskin-McDiarmid
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Latest

Fact-Checking Designer Science: Casey Luskin on ID History Errors

Andrew McDiarmid
September 16, 2026
History of Science, Intelligent Design
3
Categories
History of Science
Intelligent Design
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Is intelligent design dying out or just warming up? On a new episode of ID the Future, I welcome Dr. Casey Luskin to a new and improved podcast studio for a sit-down, in-person conversation! Today, Dr. Luskin discusses a recent book called Designer Science that portrays the ID movement as a short-lived political, cultural, and religious phenomenon. Luskin reveals some egregious errors in this purported comprehensive history of ID. First, a made-up quote from Michael Behe used to support one of the book’s major premises. Second, some glaring omissions, including a number of scientific breakthroughs and developments from ID scientists in the last two decades.

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Open "The Shocking Flaws Inside the Dover Trial Ruling" directly

In Part 1, Luskin starts with a brief flyover of the key mistakes and omissions in Designer Science. Then, he zooms in to tell the remarkable story of how an inaccurate and misleading summary of Dr. Behe’s views penned by the ACLU and presented in the Kitzmiller v. Dover trial in 2005 became a fabricated quote in Designer Science meant to paint ID as an inherently unscientific enterprise. Luskin also explains the surprising response from the book’s publisher after he contacted them to request a correction. 

One take-away from this story, says Dr. Luskin, is something the ID community has known for a long time: the Kitzmiller vs. Dover ruling is not a reliable source of information about intelligent design. And trusting the Dover ruling without fact-checking can land you in some serious academic hot water!

Watch, listen to, or download the episode here. This is Part 1 of a two-part studio conversation. Look for Part 2 next!

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Andrew McDiarmid

Director of Podcasting and Senior Fellow, Discovery Institute
Andrew McDiarmid is Director of Podcasting and a Senior Fellow at Discovery Institute. He is also a contributing writer to Mind Matters. He produces ID The Future, a podcast from the Center for Science & Culture that presents the case, research, and implications of intelligent design and explores the debate over evolution. He writes and speaks regularly on the impact of technology on human living. Discovery Institute co-founder and bestselling author George Gilder has called McDiarmid “a scintillating venturer beyond the surfaces of technology to their hidden depths and meanings.” His work has appeared in numerous publications, including the Wall Street Journal, New York Post, Chicago Tribune, San Francisco Chronicle, Daily Wire, Real Clear Politics, Newsmax, The American Spectator, Technoskeptic Magazine, and elsewhere. In addition to his roles at Discovery Institute, he promotes his homeland as host of the Scottish culture and music podcast Simply Scottish. Andrew holds an MA in Teaching from Seattle Pacific University and a BA in English/Creative Writing from the University of Washington.
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