Science and Culture Today Discovering Design in Nature

Authors

Douglas Axe
Photo provided by Doug Axe.
Günter Bechly
Bespectacled Michael Behe in Green Shirt, Coat, and Cap
Michael J. Behe
Photo courtesy of Celeste Behe.
David Berlinski
David Berlinski
Eric Cassell
David Coppedge
Photo provided by David Coppedge.
William A. Dembski
Image provided by Bill Dembski
Michael Denton
Michael Egnor
Photo by Nathan Jacobson for Discovery Institute (CC-BY)
Michael Flannery
Ann Gauger
Howard Glicksman
Guillermo Gonzalez at Garden of the Gods, July 2022
Guillermo Gonzalez
Photo by Nathan Jacobson, © Discovery Institute (CC BY-SA 4.0)
Bruce Gordon
Photo courtesy of Bruce Gordon
Eric Hedin
Cornelius Hunter
Cornelius G. Hunter
Stephen J. Iacoboni
Photo courtesy of Stephen Iacoboni
David Klinghoffer in 2021
David Klinghoffer
Photo by Casey Sernaqué
Wolf-Ekkehard Lönnig
Photo provided by Katja Deborah Lönnig
Casey Luskin
Casey Luskin
Photo by Nathan Jacobson, © Discovery Institute (CC BY-SA 4.0)
Andrew McDiarmid
Photo by Casey Sernaqué
Jonathan McLatchie
Stephen C. Meyer
Brian Miller
Walter Myers III
Paul Nelson at Car Museum
Paul Nelson
Photo by Nathan Jacobson for Discovery Institute (CC BY)
Denyse O’Leary
Emily Reeves
Emily Sandico
Photo provided by Emily Sandico
Granville Sewell
Robert Shedinger
Geoffrey Simmons
Photo by Nathan Jacobson for Discovery Institute (CC-BY)
Wesley J. Smith
Photo by Gary Fong, Used by Permission, All Rights Reserved
Rob Stadler
Neil Thomas
Jonathan Wells
John G. West
Photo by Chris Morgan, © Discovery Institute
Daniel Witt
Photo provided by Daniel Witt.
Jonathan Witt

20230711breastfeedingNeanderthalwomanHomoneanderthalens
Photo: A Neanderthal breastfeeds her baby, sculpture, Silesian Zoological Garden, Chorzów, Poland, by Abraham, CC BY-SA 4.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0>, via Wikimedia Commons.
Latest

Paper: Neanderthal Babies Developed Like Modern Humans

Casey Luskin
July 6, 2026
Paleontology
2
Categories
Paleontology
Share
Facebook
Twitter/X
LinkedIn
Flipboard
Print
Email

A new paper in Royal Society Open Science, “Early development of Neanderthals revealed through virtual microanatomy,” reports that fetal and infant development in Neanderthals was highly similar to modern humans of a similar age:

fetal bone patterning is similar to modern humans with some areas of advanced growth, indicating that the growth trajectory for this Neanderthal perinate was broadly equivalent to that of modern humans

What makes this study significant is that it was from a Neanderthal infant, of which we have very few remains. A press release from Friedrich-Alexander University in Germany asks, “Were Neanderthals really so different from us?” It similarly states that “New fossil finds indicate that early childhood development was surprisingly similar to that of modern humans,” and further observes:

Were Neanderthals fundamentally different from us modern humans from the very beginning? Researchers have pondered this questions for decades. A new study on unusually rare remains of Neanderthal infants from the Sesselfelsgrotte cave in Lower Bavaria now delivers significant new insights. The results, to which FAU researchers also contributed, suggest that Neanderthals and modern humans were considerably more similar in their earliest childhood development than had been assumed to date.

One of the primary authors, Professor Dr. Thorsten Uthmeier, is quoting as saying, “Our results suggest that both human forms went through remarkably similar stages of growth, at least during the later stages of pregnancy.”

The press release finds that “the key conclusion of the study: There do not appear to be any fundamental differences in the biological programs of Neanderthal and Homo sapiens in the earliest stages of their development.” The paper, using more technical language, says much the same: “Using non-invasive micro-CT, we found that all bones showed broad microanatomical patterns consistent with modern human fetal growth in the final trimester of pregnancy approaching eight–nine months, which agrees with the prior macroscopic measurements.”

Don’t miss the words of Professor Uthmeier: “both human forms.” What he’s saying is that both Neanderthals and modern humans were “human forms” — and this study provides yet more evidence to back up that idea.

Casey Luskin

Associate Director, Research Director, and Senior Fellow, Center for Science and Culture
Casey Luskin is a geologist and an attorney with graduate degrees in science and law, giving him expertise in both the scientific and legal dimensions of the debate over evolution. He earned his PhD in Geology from the University of Johannesburg, and BS and MS degrees in Earth Sciences from the University of California, San Diego, where he studied evolution extensively at both the graduate and undergraduate levels. His law degree is from the University of San Diego, where he focused his studies on First Amendment law, education law, and environmental law.
Benefiting from Science & Culture Today?
Support the Center for Science and Culture and ensure that we can continue to publish counter-cultural commentary and original reporting and analysis on scientific research, evolution, neuroscience, bioethics, and intelligent design.

© Discovery Institute