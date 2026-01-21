Science and Culture Today Discovering Design in Nature

Authors

Doug Axe
Douglas Axe
Photo by Nathan Jacobson, © Discovery Institute (CC BY 4.0)
Günter Bechly
Bespectacled Michael Behe in Green Shirt, Coat, and Cap
Michael J. Behe
Photo courtesy of Celeste Behe.
David Berlinski
David Berlinski
Eric Cassell
David Coppedge
Photo provided by David Coppedge.
William A. Dembski
Image provided by Bill Dembski
Michael Denton
Michael Egnor
Photo by Nathan Jacobson for Discovery Institute (CC-BY)
Michael Flannery
Ann Gauger
Howard Glicksman
Guillermo Gonzalez at Garden of the Gods, July 2022
Guillermo Gonzalez
Photo by Nathan Jacobson, © Discovery Institute (CC BY-SA 4.0)
Eric Hedin
Cornelius Hunter
Cornelius G. Hunter
Stephen J. Iacoboni
Photo courtesy of Stephen Iacoboni
David Klinghoffer in 2021
David Klinghoffer
Photo by Casey Sernaqué
Carl Linnaeus
Photo licensed via Adobe Stock
Wolf-Ekkehard Lönnig
Photo provided by Katja Deborah Lönnig
Casey Luskin
Casey Luskin
Photo by Nathan Jacobson, © Discovery Institute (CC BY-SA 4.0)
Andrew McDiarmid
Photo by Casey Sernaqué
Jonathan McLatchie
Stephen C. Meyer
Brian Miller
Walter Myers III
Paul Nelson at Car Museum
Paul Nelson
Photo by Nathan Jacobson for Discovery Institute (CC BY)
Denyse O’Leary
Emily Reeves
Emily Sandico
Photo provided by Emily Sandico
Granville Sewell
Robert Shedinger
Geoffrey Simmons
Photo by Nathan Jacobson for Discovery Institute (CC-BY)
Wesley J. Smith
Photo by Gary Fong, Used by Permission, All Rights Reserved
Rob Stadler
Neil Thomas
Jonathan Wells
John G. West
Photo by Chris Morgan, © Discovery Institute
Daniel Witt
Photo provided by Daniel Witt.
Jonathan Witt

cell-differentiation
Image source: Discovery Institute.
Latest

For Roe’s Anniversary, Renew Your Awe of Reproduction

David Klinghoffer
January 21, 2026
Evolution, Intelligent Design, Life Sciences
3
Categories
Evolution
Intelligent Design
Life Sciences
Share
Facebook
Twitter/X
LinkedIn
Flipboard
Print
Email

The January 22 anniversary of Roe v. Wade is an appropriate time to renew our wonder at the miracle of human reproduction, or any biological reproduction. On a new episode of Secrets of the Human Body, systems engineer Steve Laufmann and physician Howard Glicksman consider the details of development, from one cell to two trillion, including 200+ different types of cells. 

There are many mysteries here. How do those cells “know” what to become? Where does the information reside that shapes a human in the womb? Is it somehow all contained in the initial fertilized egg? Or does it come from somewhere else? Laufmann admits he’s not sure which possibility is the more intriguing. (In Plato’s Revenge, I explain the scientific evidence that suggests the information is coming from outside our physical reality.)

What Laufmann and Glicksman call the theory of biological design points away from purposeless shuffling, asserted by Darwinian theory, as the explanation of life. Each pregnancy poses the profoundest question. As Laufmann says, a “cascade of problems needs to be solved pretty much all at the same time, or else this new baby won’t survive. In fact, if this didn’t work, the mother wouldn’t have survived her birth either, or her mother. This may be the hardest chicken-or-egg problem we know of.”

Says Laufmann, “In effect, our bodies are shouting that we were intentionally made. Maybe it’s time that we listen to our bodies.” But, asks Dr. Glicksman, “If intention is required to overcome the causal hurdles, who did the intending? What kind of engineer could envision life before it existed and then make it so?” That’s a question that should prompt us to respect — and more, to stand in awe of — the process that gave life to each of us. Watch:

Click here to display content from YouTube.
Learn more in YouTube’s privacy policy.

Open "Building a Baby (Secrets of the Human Body, Episode 3)" directly

© Discovery Institute