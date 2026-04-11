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Douglas Axe
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Günter Bechly
Bespectacled Michael Behe in Green Shirt, Coat, and Cap
Michael J. Behe
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David Berlinski
David Berlinski
Eric Cassell
David Coppedge
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William A. Dembski
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Michael Denton
Michael Egnor
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Michael Flannery
Ann Gauger
Howard Glicksman
Guillermo Gonzalez at Garden of the Gods, July 2022
Guillermo Gonzalez
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Bruce Gordon
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Eric Hedin
Cornelius Hunter
Cornelius G. Hunter
Stephen J. Iacoboni
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David Klinghoffer in 2021
David Klinghoffer
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Wolf-Ekkehard Lönnig
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Casey Luskin
Casey Luskin
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Andrew McDiarmid
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Jonathan McLatchie
Stephen C. Meyer
Brian Miller
Walter Myers III
Paul Nelson at Car Museum
Paul Nelson
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Denyse O’Leary
Emily Reeves
Emily Sandico
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Granville Sewell
Robert Shedinger
Geoffrey Simmons
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Wesley J. Smith
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Rob Stadler
Neil Thomas
Jonathan Wells
John G. West
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Daniel Witt
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Jonathan Witt

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Why Darwinian Theory Threatens the Declaration of Independence

Andrew McDiarmid
April 11, 2026
Intelligent Design, Scientific Reasoning
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Intelligent Design
Scientific Reasoning
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The Declaration of Independence is our nation’s founding creed, reminding us time and again that “we are endowed by our Creator with certain unalienable rights.” But for too long now, science has been misused to overturn the ideas found in our nation’s founding principles. Is there hope for recovering these truths anew? On a new episode of ID the Future, I am joined again by Dr. John West to conclude a discussion about West’s latest book, Endowed By Our Creator: The Bible, Science, and the Battle for America’s Soul.

First, Dr. West unpacks the bad news: how science has been misused to attack the truths enshrined in the Declaration of Independence. This shift began with pre-Darwinian scientific racism and intensified with Darwin’s theory of evolution, used to argue that human beings are fundamentally unequal and without a soul. Dr. West explains how these materialist ideologies subverted the concept of natural law, which promoted a rise in moral relativism and a fundamental shift in American governance.

The conversation ends with a message of hope, though, as Dr. West highlights how modern scientific discoveries in biology, physics, and cosmology are now reinforcing the core claims of the Declaration. From the fine-tuning of the universe to genetic evidence proving that all humans are remarkably similar across ethnic lines, contemporary research is challenging the materialist assumptions of the past. West also details how Americans can live out the Creed by educating the next generation about the scientific and moral truths that undergird human equality and our unalienable rights.

Download the podcast or listen to it here. This is Part 2 of a two-part conversation.

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