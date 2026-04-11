Why Darwinian Theory Threatens the Declaration of Independence

The Declaration of Independence is our nation’s founding creed, reminding us time and again that “we are endowed by our Creator with certain unalienable rights.” But for too long now, science has been misused to overturn the ideas found in our nation’s founding principles. Is there hope for recovering these truths anew? On a new episode of ID the Future, I am joined again by Dr. John West to conclude a discussion about West’s latest book, Endowed By Our Creator: The Bible, Science, and the Battle for America’s Soul.

First, Dr. West unpacks the bad news: how science has been misused to attack the truths enshrined in the Declaration of Independence. This shift began with pre-Darwinian scientific racism and intensified with Darwin’s theory of evolution, used to argue that human beings are fundamentally unequal and without a soul. Dr. West explains how these materialist ideologies subverted the concept of natural law, which promoted a rise in moral relativism and a fundamental shift in American governance.

The conversation ends with a message of hope, though, as Dr. West highlights how modern scientific discoveries in biology, physics, and cosmology are now reinforcing the core claims of the Declaration. From the fine-tuning of the universe to genetic evidence proving that all humans are remarkably similar across ethnic lines, contemporary research is challenging the materialist assumptions of the past. West also details how Americans can live out the Creed by educating the next generation about the scientific and moral truths that undergird human equality and our unalienable rights.

Download the podcast or listen to it here. This is Part 2 of a two-part conversation.

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