Science and Culture Today Discovering Design in Nature

Authors

Douglas Axe
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Günter Bechly
Bespectacled Michael Behe in Green Shirt, Coat, and Cap
Michael J. Behe
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David Berlinski
David Berlinski
Eric Cassell
David Coppedge
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William A. Dembski
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Michael Denton
Michael Egnor
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Michael Flannery
Ann Gauger
Howard Glicksman
Guillermo Gonzalez at Garden of the Gods, July 2022
Guillermo Gonzalez
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Bruce Gordon
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Eric Hedin
Cornelius Hunter
Cornelius G. Hunter
Stephen J. Iacoboni
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David Klinghoffer in 2021
David Klinghoffer
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Wolf-Ekkehard Lönnig
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Casey Luskin
Casey Luskin
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Andrew McDiarmid
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Jonathan McLatchie
Stephen C. Meyer
Brian Miller
Walter Myers III
Paul Nelson at Car Museum
Paul Nelson
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Denyse O’Leary
Emily Reeves
Emily Sandico
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Granville Sewell
Robert Shedinger
Geoffrey Simmons
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Wesley J. Smith
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Rob Stadler
Neil Thomas
Jonathan Wells
John G. West
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Daniel Witt
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Jonathan Witt

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The Science Behind the Declaration of Independence

Andrew McDiarmid
April 10, 2026
Intelligent Design, Scientific Reasoning
2
Categories
Intelligent Design
Scientific Reasoning
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For generations, the hallowed words of the Declaration of Independence — that we are endowed by a Creator with certain unalienable rights — has inspired not only Americans, but millions around the globe. Yet today, many Americans are skeptical or confused about the Declaration’s key claims. On a new episode of ID the Future, I welcome Dr. John West to the podcast to begin a discussion about his latest book Endowed By Our Creator: The Bible, Science, and the Battle for America’s Soul.

In Part 1, West reviews key words and phrases from the Declaration of Independence to reveal what the Founders really meant by them and how the words were shaped by the philosophical, theological, and scientific consensus of the day. West argues that the American identity is defined by a commitment to universal truths, such as the belief that rights are endowed by a Creator rather than granted by the state. For example, when the Founders used the term “the Laws of Nature and of Nature’s God,” West says, they were referencing a moral design detectable through both revelation (Scripture) and human conscience. 

Support for an Intelligent Designer

The scientific consensus of the Founders’ era also confirmed the truths of the Declaration. West reveals how natural philosophy and the scientific discoveries of the founding era supported the idea of an intelligent designer. “They lived in a time and culture where they thought science actually demonstrated…convincing, overwhelming, irrefutable evidence that a creator God existed,” notes West. He goes on to explain that science today continues to affirm the truths of our founding creed. 

The segment rounds out with an explanation of the crucial connection between virtue and liberty and why the Founders stressed the need for both. In his book and in this conversation, West provides a robust defense of the Declaration’s principles as a necessary foundation for both human equality and limited government.

Download the podcast or listen to it here. This is Part 1 of a two-part conversation. Look for Part 2 next!

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