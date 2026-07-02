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West, Boreing, Metaxas on the Woke Right Versus the Character of the Founders

David Klinghoffer
July 1, 2026
Evolution, Political Science
3
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Evolution
Political Science
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On the Jeremy Boreing Show today, occasioned by America 250, John West had an intense and fascinating live conversation with Boreing, Eric Metaxas, and Rick Green. One frustrating aside is I don’t have a copy of Metaxas’s new book, Revolution, which would have been great to read over the 4th but sadly, Amazon Prime can’t get it to me until almost a week too late. That must mean it’s selling well.

Much of the energy was devoted to the character of the American Founders contrasted with today’s “Emerging Right,” Catholic Integralism, the Woke Right, Christian Fascism… call it what you will. It’s surprising that no definite name has yet attached itself to this poisonous brew that goes far beyond, in case this is what you thought, the list of recent guests on Tucker Carlson’s show or a bunch of pseudonymous freaks on X.

If this group of serious people, serious Christians, find the phenomenon genuinely alarming, then that tells you something. It was the same day, by the way, that we learned Carlson plans a new third political party.

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The toxic “traditionalists,” West observes, “say they’re defending tradition but the tradition they’re defending is not the American tradition.” Under the heading of those who have “trashed” the Declaration of Independence, he recounts the notorious Cornerstone Speech of Confederate Vice President Alexander Stephens, seeking to enlist “science” in defense of slavery.

Metaxas asks us to imagine being among the Revolutionary troops who were the first to hear the Declaration, with its noble poetry, read to them. Dr. West, whose new book is Endowed by Our Creator, also touches on a moving episode for me: George Washington’s letter to the Newport, Rhode Island, Jewish congregation. It was the first time in history, West notes, that a non-Jewish leader wrote to Jews to assure them that they are equal citizens.

It’s an inspiring conversation, and very fitting to watch now or on Independence Day.

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