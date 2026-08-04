Science and Culture Today Discovering Design in Nature

Authors

Douglas Axe
Photo provided by Doug Axe.
Günter Bechly
Bespectacled Michael Behe in Green Shirt, Coat, and Cap
Michael J. Behe
Photo courtesy of Celeste Behe.
David Berlinski
David Berlinski
Eric Cassell
David Coppedge
Photo provided by David Coppedge.
William A. Dembski
Image provided by Bill Dembski
Michael Denton
Michael Egnor
Photo by Nathan Jacobson for Discovery Institute (CC-BY)
Michael Flannery
Ann Gauger
Howard Glicksman
Guillermo Gonzalez at Garden of the Gods, July 2022
Guillermo Gonzalez
Photo by Nathan Jacobson, © Discovery Institute (CC BY-SA 4.0)
Bruce Gordon
Photo courtesy of Bruce Gordon
Eric Hedin
Cornelius Hunter
Cornelius G. Hunter
Stephen J. Iacoboni
Photo courtesy of Stephen Iacoboni
David Klinghoffer in 2021
David Klinghoffer
Photo by Casey Sernaqué
Wolf-Ekkehard Lönnig
Photo provided by Katja Deborah Lönnig
Casey Luskin
Casey Luskin
Photo by Nathan Jacobson, © Discovery Institute (CC BY-SA 4.0)
Andrew McDiarmid
Photo by Casey Sernaqué
Jonathan McLatchie
Stephen C. Meyer
Brian Miller
Walter Myers III
Paul Nelson at Car Museum
Paul Nelson
Photo by Nathan Jacobson for Discovery Institute (CC BY)
Denyse O’Leary
Emily Reeves
Emily Sandico
Photo provided by Emily Sandico
Granville Sewell
Robert Shedinger
Geoffrey Simmons
Photo by Nathan Jacobson for Discovery Institute (CC-BY)
Wesley J. Smith
Photo by Gary Fong, Used by Permission, All Rights Reserved
Rob Stadler
Neil Thomas
Jonathan Wells
John G. West
Photo by Chris Morgan, © Discovery Institute
Daniel Witt
Photo provided by Daniel Witt.
Jonathan Witt

CharlesSpraguePearce-ReadingbytheShore
Image: "Reading by the Shore," by Charles Sprague Pearce, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons.
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Intelligent Design’s Summer Reading Sale — 40 Percent Discount While It Lasts!

Science & Culture
August 4, 2026
Evolution, Intelligent Design
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Evolution
Intelligent Design
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You’re heading to that beach vacation and looking for something stimulating to read. Or maybe like us in Washington State, you’re sneezing and coughing from the sunbaked wildfire smoke and seeking someplace air conditioned to take refuge, and something enlightening to read while you’re doing it. Discovery Institute Press has you covered!

For a limited time, get a super-hot 40 percent discount on the paperback editions of select DI Press books! To participate, you need to buy the books through the links here. Books will be fulfilled by our partner Lightning Source/Ingram, one of the largest book wholesalers in the country. 

Featured titles included John West’s Endowed by Our Creator, Stuart Burgess’s Ultimate Engineering, David Klinghoffer’s Plato’s Revenge, and more. Get one or more, as a gift or for yourself. Your choice! But hurry — our sizzling summer sale expires on August 31!

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