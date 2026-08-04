You’re heading to that beach vacation and looking for something stimulating to read. Or maybe like us in Washington State, you’re sneezing and coughing from the sunbaked wildfire smoke and seeking someplace air conditioned to take refuge, and something enlightening to read while you’re doing it. Discovery Institute Press has you covered!

For a limited time, get a super-hot 40 percent discount on the paperback editions of select DI Press books! To participate, you need to buy the books through the links here. Books will be fulfilled by our partner Lightning Source/Ingram, one of the largest book wholesalers in the country.

Featured titles included John West’s Endowed by Our Creator, Stuart Burgess’s Ultimate Engineering, David Klinghoffer’s Plato’s Revenge, and more. Get one or more, as a gift or for yourself. Your choice! But hurry — our sizzling summer sale expires on August 31!