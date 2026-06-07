Writing at Townhall, Discovery Institute Senior Fellow David Klinghoffer describes what happens when “‘Homelessness’ Meets the Simulation Theory.” About a Planning Commission meeting that he attended in his Seattle-area suburb, Klinghoffer notes,

As the late podcaster and “Dilbert” cartoonist Scott Adams used to say — referring to the theory, a peculiarly tweaked version of intelligent design, that our reality is only a computer simulation with a wicked sense of humor — it was as if the Simulation was “winking at us.”

What does homelessness in the Seattle area have to do with the simulation theory? Read the rest at Townhall and find out.