Writing at Townhall, Discovery Institute Senior Fellow David Klinghoffer describes what happens when “‘Homelessness’ Meets the Simulation Theory.” About a Planning Commission meeting that he attended in his Seattle-area suburb, Klinghoffer notes,
As the late podcaster and “Dilbert” cartoonist Scott Adams used to say — referring to the theory, a peculiarly tweaked version of intelligent design, that our reality is only a computer simulation with a wicked sense of humor — it was as if the Simulation was “winking at us.”