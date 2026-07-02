Science and Culture Today Discovering Design in Nature

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Douglas Axe
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Günter Bechly
Bespectacled Michael Behe in Green Shirt, Coat, and Cap
Michael J. Behe
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David Berlinski
David Berlinski
Eric Cassell
David Coppedge
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William A. Dembski
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Michael Denton
Michael Egnor
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Michael Flannery
Ann Gauger
Howard Glicksman
Guillermo Gonzalez at Garden of the Gods, July 2022
Guillermo Gonzalez
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Bruce Gordon
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Eric Hedin
Cornelius Hunter
Cornelius G. Hunter
Stephen J. Iacoboni
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David Klinghoffer in 2021
David Klinghoffer
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Wolf-Ekkehard Lönnig
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Casey Luskin
Casey Luskin
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Andrew McDiarmid
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Jonathan McLatchie
Stephen C. Meyer
Brian Miller
Walter Myers III
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Paul Nelson
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Denyse O’Leary
Emily Reeves
Emily Sandico
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Robert Shedinger
Geoffrey Simmons
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Wesley J. Smith
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Rob Stadler
Neil Thomas
Jonathan Wells
John G. West
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Daniel Witt
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Jonathan Witt

MycoplasmaHoweBovineMastitis2022
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We Created Life! Er, Wait a Minute…

Science & Culture
July 2, 2026
Biology, Origin of Life
3
Categories
Biology
Origin of Life
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At the New York Times, the science story of the day:

This Cell Feeds, Grows and Reproduces. And It’s Manmade.”

A professor at a prominent university writes in to us to taunt Dr. Tour about this:

So Fellow James Tour and you folk STILL claim the evil materialist scientists are “clueless” about the origin of life?

What’s This All About?

It’s a silly comment if the professor has actually listened to Dr. Tour. Tour’s main point is that to get origin-of-life scenarios to work you would need active guidance and control by the scientist… not an unguided process.

The idea is simple. From, “A Chemically Defined Synthetic Cell Capable of Growth and Replication,” at Biotic:

Building ribosomes from genetic instructions. SpudCell currently uses ribosomes from E. coli bacteria. Without the capability to remake ribosomes, SpudCell runs for 5-10 generations before the machinery degrades. Building ribosomes from scratch means synthesising dozens of proteins and RNA molecules, then getting them to assemble in the right order.

Um…so it’s borrowing ribosomes from real cells but can’t make new ones, so it dies. That doesn’t sound like it’s from scratch, doesn’t sound like a minimal cell, and doesn’t sound like a real cell. 

Are We Missing Something?

Well, Nature has already found all the ways there are of being a cell. She, if we may personify her, has eliminated hundreds of genes and proteins for obligate parasitic bacteria like Mycoplasma (pictured above), for instance, found workable symbioses for others, collectives, you name it. If a cell loses parts that it can’t do without, that lineage will either go extinct or go viral — meaning, find another group of cells where it can borrow parts (typically, ribosomes). There will be no viruses on Mars, or anywhere else, unless there are also cells on Mars.

So a synthetic cell lineage contrived by humans will (necessarily) need to copy what Nature has already done, or fail. She has already run the experiments, literally countless times on Earth’s surface since life began. Nature long ago located the lower bound of cellular complexity, because anywhere below that will be dead, a virus, or a failed human experiment. If cells could be simpler, they would already exist.

Synthetic biology will end up, to the degree that it actually succeeds, in being Sophisticated Plagiarism Biology.

We genuinely admire what the Adamala lab at the University of Minnesota is able to do, but we are pretty sure we know where they’re going. Their inevitable destination looks a lot like cells as we know them.

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