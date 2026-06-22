Science and Culture Today Discovering Design in Nature

Authors

Douglas Axe
Photo provided by Doug Axe.
Günter Bechly
Bespectacled Michael Behe in Green Shirt, Coat, and Cap
Michael J. Behe
Photo courtesy of Celeste Behe.
David Berlinski
David Berlinski
Eric Cassell
David Coppedge
Photo provided by David Coppedge.
William A. Dembski
Image provided by Bill Dembski
Michael Denton
Michael Egnor
Photo by Nathan Jacobson for Discovery Institute (CC-BY)
Michael Flannery
Ann Gauger
Howard Glicksman
Guillermo Gonzalez at Garden of the Gods, July 2022
Guillermo Gonzalez
Photo by Nathan Jacobson, © Discovery Institute (CC BY-SA 4.0)
Bruce Gordon
Photo courtesy of Bruce Gordon
Eric Hedin
Cornelius Hunter
Cornelius G. Hunter
Stephen J. Iacoboni
Photo courtesy of Stephen Iacoboni
David Klinghoffer in 2021
David Klinghoffer
Photo by Casey Sernaqué
Wolf-Ekkehard Lönnig
Photo provided by Katja Deborah Lönnig
Casey Luskin
Casey Luskin
Photo by Nathan Jacobson, © Discovery Institute (CC BY-SA 4.0)
Andrew McDiarmid
Photo by Casey Sernaqué
Jonathan McLatchie
Stephen C. Meyer
Brian Miller
Walter Myers III
Paul Nelson at Car Museum
Paul Nelson
Photo by Nathan Jacobson for Discovery Institute (CC BY)
Denyse O’Leary
Emily Reeves
Emily Sandico
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Granville Sewell
Robert Shedinger
Geoffrey Simmons
Photo by Nathan Jacobson for Discovery Institute (CC-BY)
Wesley J. Smith
Photo by Gary Fong, Used by Permission, All Rights Reserved
Rob Stadler
Neil Thomas
Jonathan Wells
John G. West
Photo by Chris Morgan, © Discovery Institute
Daniel Witt
Photo provided by Daniel Witt.
Jonathan Witt

Bechly
Photo credit: Gaorong Li, via EurekAlert!, https://www.eurekalert.org/multimedia/1124309.
Latest

At Long Last, Have New Fossil Finds Solved the Cambrian Enigma?

Andrew McDiarmid
June 22, 2026
Evolution, Intelligent Design, Paleontology
2
Categories
Evolution
Intelligent Design
Paleontology
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New fossil discoveries from China are being hailed as evidence that could reshape our understanding of the origin of complex animal life. Does the new find solve the mystery of the Cambrian explosion? Are the headlines about these fossils justified? Are these in fact the long-lost ancestors of the Cambrian animals we’ve been looking for? On a new episode of ID the Future, I welcome Dr. Casey Luskin to the show to to examine the evidence, ambiguity, and ongoing controversy surrounding newly reported Ediacaran bilaterian fossils.

Dr. Luskin reminds us that the Cambrian explosion represents a geologically sudden appearance of diverse animal body plans and massive amounts of new biological information, a phenomenon that lacks clear evolutionary precursors in the earlier fossil record. Researchers have long been looking for viable pre-Cambrian fossil specimens in order to better explain the Cambrian explosion in evolutionary terms. Have they now been found? Luskin shares his expert opinion after analyzing the four specific organisms highlighted in the Science paper detailing the find. He points out that the specimens suffer from poor preservation and ambiguous symmetry, sometimes resembling marine algae or kelp rather than true bilaterian animals. He argues that these finds do not provide a definitive ancestral link to Cambrian phyla.

Luskin also highlights the rhetorical trend of what he calls retroactive confessions, where scientists only admit to significant gaps in the fossil record once they believe they have discovered a solution. He points out the danger of assuming that convergent similarity must necessarily suggest evolutionary relationship. And he draws on the work of the late paleontologist Dr. Günter Bechly to argue that even if these fossils were confirmed as bilaterians, they would not solve the waiting times problem that makes the Cambrian event so significant. According to standard population genetics, extending the Cambrian timeline by a few million years still fails to provide enough time to generate the complex genetic information required for new animal body plans. 

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