Science and Culture Today Discovering Design in Nature

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Epigenome Is Biology’s Second Revolution

Andrew McDiarmid
June 25, 2026
Biology, Genetics, Intelligent Design
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Biology
Genetics
Intelligent Design
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A second revolution is underway in biology today. DNA isn’t the whole story for the development of living things. The deeper scientists look into the cell, the more they find layers of coding, regulation, communication, and control. Where did all this additional information come from? On a new episode of ID the Future, I continue my conversation with Dr. Thomas Woodward, co-author with Dr. James Gills of the new book Epigenetics and the Architect: Evidence of Design at the Frontier of Biology.

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In this segment, Dr. Tom Woodward explains that while DNA is the foundational blueprint of life, it requires a dance partner known as the epigenome to actually function. Don’t get scared away by the word epigenetics! It literally means “above” or “on top of” the genetic material in cells. It’s a sophisticated additional layer of information controlling how, when, and to what extent genes are expressed. To help us build a mental picture, Woodward provides the example of methyl tags that act like switches, telling a gene to switch off until further notice. When it’s time for a gene to again become active, specialized protein robots arrive to remove these tags and wake the gene up for work. This additional epigenetic information is at work across cellular processes, mapped for each cell type, which results in hundreds of different epigenomes managing the 20,000 genes in our bodies.

Beyond the well-known genetic code, Woodward explains that scientists have identified as many as 237 other biological codes that regulate everything from the structure of the cell to the placement of molecules in a fertilized egg. He compares the epigenetic system to a supercomputer where information is written everywhere — on the hardware, the screen, and even the keys. Could these additional layers of information in the genome be the result of blind, purposeless evolutionary processes? Woodward argues that the level of integrated complexity and the immaterial nature of the epigenome are impossible to explain through Darwinian evolution.

Download, watch, or listen to the episode here. This is Part 2 of a two-part conversation. 

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Andrew McDiarmid

Director of Podcasting and Senior Fellow
Andrew McDiarmid is Director of Podcasting and a Senior Fellow at Discovery Institute. He is also a contributing writer to Mind Matters. He produces ID The Future, a podcast from the Center for Science & Culture that presents the case, research, and implications of intelligent design and explores the debate over evolution. He writes and speaks regularly on the impact of technology on human living. Discovery Institute co-founder and bestselling author George Gilder has called McDiarmid “a scintillating venturer beyond the surfaces of technology to their hidden depths and meanings.” His work has appeared in numerous publications, including the Wall Street Journal, New York Post, Chicago Tribune, San Francisco Chronicle, Daily Wire, Real Clear Politics, Newsmax, The American Spectator, Technoskeptic Magazine, and elsewhere. In addition to his roles at Discovery Institute, he promotes his homeland as host of the Scottish culture and music podcast Simply Scottish. Andrew holds an MA in Teaching from Seattle Pacific University and a BA in English/Creative Writing from the University of Washington.
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