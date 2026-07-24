Get Smart: Neanderthals Progress from Brute to Beaut

Science and Culture Today Discovering Design in Nature

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Douglas Axe
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Günter Bechly
Bespectacled Michael Behe in Green Shirt, Coat, and Cap
Michael J. Behe
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David Berlinski
David Berlinski
Eric Cassell
David Coppedge
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William A. Dembski
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Michael Denton
Michael Egnor
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Michael Flannery
Ann Gauger
Howard Glicksman
Guillermo Gonzalez at Garden of the Gods, July 2022
Guillermo Gonzalez
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Bruce Gordon
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Eric Hedin
Cornelius Hunter
Cornelius G. Hunter
Stephen J. Iacoboni
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David Klinghoffer in 2021
David Klinghoffer
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Wolf-Ekkehard Lönnig
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Casey Luskin
Casey Luskin
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Andrew McDiarmid
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Jonathan McLatchie
Stephen C. Meyer
Brian Miller
Walter Myers III
Paul Nelson at Car Museum
Paul Nelson
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Denyse O’Leary
Emily Reeves
Emily Sandico
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Granville Sewell
Robert Shedinger
Geoffrey Simmons
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Wesley J. Smith
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Rob Stadler
Neil Thomas
Jonathan Wells
John G. West
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Daniel Witt
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Jonathan Witt

Em-Homoneanderthalensiswomanmodel-1
Photo: A Neanderthal woman, Natural History Museum, London, by Emőke Dénes, CC BY-SA 4.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0>, via Wikimedia Commons.
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Get Smart: Neanderthals Progress from Brute to Beaut

Denyse O’Leary
July 23, 2026
Genetics, Human Origins and Anthropology, Paleontology
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Genetics
Human Origins and Anthropology
Paleontology
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Recently, I wrote about how researchers are reassessing their views of Neanderthals — from brute to beaut.

More recently, from Friedrich Alexander University in Nurnberg, we learned, “New fossil finds indicate that early childhood development was surprisingly similar to that of modern humans.” The research paper is open access.

Earlier this month, from Kyoto University, we learned, “Modern humans and Neanderthals may have shared long-term cultural continuity… Now, a breakthrough archaeological discovery has revealed that the two species did not merely cross paths: they possibly shared a common culture that spanned over 20,000 years.” The paper is here.

And from the University of Iowa, “Ancient DNA shared with Neanderthals may explain human language… A tiny set of ancient genetic ‘switches’ may have played a surprisingly large role in making human language possible. Researchers found that these DNA regions, which act like volume controls for genes involved in brain development, have an outsized influence on language ability despite making up less than 0.1% of the genome.” It’s open access here.

Now, Scientific American is getting in on it: “’I don’t think we would detect a difference if they were around today,’ says Tom Schoenemann, an anthropologist at Indiana University Bloomington and lead author of the study. ‘I think they would fit comfortably within the range of cognitive functioning that we see among modern humans.’” (Quoted in the newsletter. Here is the article. )

Did Neanderthals get smarter or is there a growing realization that the human mind has no history? We see it where and when we see it. We see it in grave goods at burial sites and in depictions on cave walls. If people are comfortable with that, they must be ready to ask some questions about many of the evolution stories we have taken for granted.

Cross-posted at Mind Matters.

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