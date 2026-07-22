Stephen Meyer and Piers Morgan: The Design of the Cosmos

Is there clear and present scientific evidence that life and the universe were purposefully designed? On a new episode of ID the Future, we highlight Dr. Stephen Meyer’s recent conversation with Piers Morgan on Piers Morgan Uncensored. This is Dr. Meyer’s second interview with Morgan.

Last time, he talked about scientific evidence for the existence of God. This time, he explores science, faith, and the very origins of the cosmos with Piers. Meyer explains some of the evidence explored in the new documentary film The Story of Everything, now streaming on Amazon Prime. From the digital code embedded in our DNA to the precise fine-tuning of the universe, Meyer argues that the most “common sense” explanation for our existence isn’t blind, purposeless processes — it’s intentional design. Download the podcast, listen to it, or watch it here.

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We’re grateful to the producer of Piers Morgan Uncensored for permission to share this conversation on ID the Future.

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