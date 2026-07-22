Science and Culture Today Discovering Design in Nature

Authors

Douglas Axe
Photo provided by Doug Axe.
Günter Bechly
Bespectacled Michael Behe in Green Shirt, Coat, and Cap
Michael J. Behe
Photo courtesy of Celeste Behe.
David Berlinski
David Berlinski
Eric Cassell
David Coppedge
Photo provided by David Coppedge.
William A. Dembski
Image provided by Bill Dembski
Michael Denton
Michael Egnor
Photo by Nathan Jacobson for Discovery Institute (CC-BY)
Michael Flannery
Ann Gauger
Howard Glicksman
Guillermo Gonzalez at Garden of the Gods, July 2022
Guillermo Gonzalez
Photo by Nathan Jacobson, © Discovery Institute (CC BY-SA 4.0)
Bruce Gordon
Photo courtesy of Bruce Gordon
Eric Hedin
Cornelius Hunter
Cornelius G. Hunter
Stephen J. Iacoboni
Photo courtesy of Stephen Iacoboni
David Klinghoffer in 2021
David Klinghoffer
Photo by Casey Sernaqué
Wolf-Ekkehard Lönnig
Photo provided by Katja Deborah Lönnig
Casey Luskin
Casey Luskin
Photo by Nathan Jacobson, © Discovery Institute (CC BY-SA 4.0)
Andrew McDiarmid
Photo by Casey Sernaqué
Jonathan McLatchie
Stephen C. Meyer
Brian Miller
Walter Myers III
Paul Nelson at Car Museum
Paul Nelson
Photo by Nathan Jacobson for Discovery Institute (CC BY)
Denyse O’Leary
Emily Reeves
Emily Sandico
Photo provided by Emily Sandico
Granville Sewell
Robert Shedinger
Geoffrey Simmons
Photo by Nathan Jacobson for Discovery Institute (CC-BY)
Wesley J. Smith
Photo by Gary Fong, Used by Permission, All Rights Reserved
Rob Stadler
Neil Thomas
Jonathan Wells
John G. West
Photo by Chris Morgan, © Discovery Institute
Daniel Witt
Photo provided by Daniel Witt.
Jonathan Witt

MeyerMorgan
Photo source: Pierce Morgan Uncensored, via YouTube (screenshot).
Latest

Stephen Meyer and Piers Morgan: The Design of the Cosmos

David Klinghoffer
July 21, 2026
Cosmology, Intelligent Design
2
Categories
Cosmology
Intelligent Design
Share
Facebook
Twitter/X
LinkedIn
Flipboard
Print
Email

Is there clear and present scientific evidence that life and the universe were purposefully designed? On a new episode of ID the Future, we highlight Dr. Stephen Meyer’s recent conversation with Piers Morgan on Piers Morgan Uncensored. This is Dr. Meyer’s second interview with Morgan.

Last time, he talked about scientific evidence for the existence of God. This time, he explores science, faith, and the very origins of the cosmos with Piers. Meyer explains some of the evidence explored in the new documentary film The Story of Everything, now streaming on Amazon Prime. From the digital code embedded in our DNA to the precise fine-tuning of the universe, Meyer argues that the most “common sense” explanation for our existence isn’t blind, purposeless processes — it’s intentional design. Download the podcast, listen to it, or watch it here.

Click here to display content from YouTube.
Learn more in YouTube’s privacy policy.

Open "The Insane Probability Math Behind Cosmic Fine-Tuning" directly

We’re grateful to the producer of Piers Morgan Uncensored for permission to share this conversation on ID the Future.

Dig Deeper

  • As noted, The Story of Everything is now available to stream on Amazon Prime. Check it out!
  • Have you read the book the movie is based on? If not, now’s your chance!
  • Did you miss Dr. Meyer’s first appearance on Piers Morgan UncensoredHere it is!

© Discovery Institute