Science and Culture Today Discovering Design in Nature

Authors

Douglas Axe
Photo provided by Doug Axe.
Günter Bechly
Bespectacled Michael Behe in Green Shirt, Coat, and Cap
Michael J. Behe
Photo courtesy of Celeste Behe.
David Berlinski
David Berlinski
Eric Cassell
David Coppedge
Photo provided by David Coppedge.
William A. Dembski
Image provided by Bill Dembski
Michael Denton
Michael Egnor
Photo by Nathan Jacobson for Discovery Institute (CC-BY)
Michael Flannery
Ann Gauger
Howard Glicksman
Guillermo Gonzalez at Garden of the Gods, July 2022
Guillermo Gonzalez
Photo by Nathan Jacobson, © Discovery Institute (CC BY-SA 4.0)
Bruce Gordon
Photo courtesy of Bruce Gordon
Eric Hedin
Cornelius Hunter
Cornelius G. Hunter
Stephen J. Iacoboni
Photo courtesy of Stephen Iacoboni
David Klinghoffer in 2021
David Klinghoffer
Photo by Casey Sernaqué
Wolf-Ekkehard Lönnig
Photo provided by Katja Deborah Lönnig
Casey Luskin
Casey Luskin
Photo by Nathan Jacobson, © Discovery Institute (CC BY-SA 4.0)
Andrew McDiarmid
Photo by Casey Sernaqué
Jonathan McLatchie
Stephen C. Meyer
Brian Miller
Walter Myers III
Paul Nelson at Car Museum
Paul Nelson
Photo by Nathan Jacobson for Discovery Institute (CC BY)
Denyse O’Leary
Emily Reeves
Emily Sandico
Photo provided by Emily Sandico
Granville Sewell
Robert Shedinger
Geoffrey Simmons
Photo by Nathan Jacobson for Discovery Institute (CC-BY)
Wesley J. Smith
Photo by Gary Fong, Used by Permission, All Rights Reserved
Rob Stadler
Neil Thomas
Jonathan Wells
John G. West
Photo by Chris Morgan, © Discovery Institute
Daniel Witt
Photo provided by Daniel Witt.
Jonathan Witt

abandoned-cabin-in-dark-forest-stockpack-adobe-stock-1939997714-stockpack-adobestock
Abandoned cabin in dark forest.
Image Credit: Jurdi - Adobe Stock
Latest

Using the Logic of Surprise to Infer Cosmic Design

Andrew McDiarmid
May 9, 2026
Intelligent Design, Scientific Reasoning
3
Categories
Intelligent Design
Scientific Reasoning
Share
Facebook
Twitter/X
LinkedIn
Flipboard
Print
Email

On a hike, you stumble upon a seemingly abandoned cabin in the woods. When you walk in, you notice a steaming cup of tea sitting on the table. On the hypothesis that the cabin is deserted, the tea would be shockingly surprising. But on the hypothesis that the cabin is inhabited, not so much. How does this little story illuminate the case for intelligent design? On this ID the Future, I speak with Dr. Timothy McGrew, one of the experts featured in the new movie The Story of Everything. The movie is a cinematic exploration of the scientific evidence for a mind behind the universe. Based on Dr. Stephen Meyer’s 2021 book Return of the God HypothesisThe Story of Everything brings the evidence for intelligent design to life through stunning footage, cutting-edge animation, and engaging interviews with over 20 scientists and scholars.

Looking for Explanations

Dr. McGrew explains that we often find the truth by looking for explanations that make sense of surprising facts. In McGrew’s cabin analogy, which is featured in The Story of Everything, coming across the hot cup of tea is shocking if you think the cabin is abandoned, but it’s exactly what you would expect if someone lives there. By using this logic of surprise, says McGrew, we can compare different theories about the world and see which one makes the most sense of the evidence.

Click here to display content from YouTube.
Learn more in YouTube’s privacy policy.

Open "Using the Logic of Surprise to Infer Design of the Universe" directly

McGrew applies this idea to the genetic code and the origin of the universe. The genetic code is so highly optimized for fixing errors that it resembles software written by a genius. That would be extremely surprising if it occurred by accident, but much less so on a hypothesis of intentional design. Similarly, the discovery that the universe had a beginning was shocking to many scientists because it suggests a cause that exists outside of physical matter. McGrew also points to the incredible beauty and mathematical order found in nature, arguing that they serve as strong clues that a mind is at work in the origin of life and the cosmos. Download the podcast or listen to it here.

Dig Deeper

Andrew McDiarmid

Director of Podcasting and Senior Fellow
Andrew McDiarmid is Director of Podcasting and a Senior Fellow at Discovery Institute. He is also a contributing writer to Mind Matters. He produces ID The Future, a podcast from the Center for Science & Culture that presents the case, research, and implications of intelligent design and explores the debate over evolution. He writes and speaks regularly on the impact of technology on human living. His work has appeared in numerous publications, including the New York Post, Houston Chronicle, The Daily Wire, San Francisco Chronicle, Real Clear Politics, Newsmax, The American Spectator, The Federalist, Technoskeptic Magazine, and elsewhere. In addition to his roles at Discovery Institute, he promotes his homeland as host of the Scottish culture and music podcast Simply Scottish. Andrew holds an MA in Teaching from Seattle Pacific University and a BA in English/Creative Writing from the University of Washington.
Benefiting from Science & Culture Today?
Support the Center for Science and Culture and ensure that we can continue to publish counter-cultural commentary and original reporting and analysis on scientific research, evolution, neuroscience, bioethics, and intelligent design.

© Discovery Institute