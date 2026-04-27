Science and Culture Today Discovering Design in Nature

Authors

Douglas Axe
Photo provided by Doug Axe.
Günter Bechly
Bespectacled Michael Behe in Green Shirt, Coat, and Cap
Michael J. Behe
Photo courtesy of Celeste Behe.
David Berlinski
David Berlinski
Eric Cassell
David Coppedge
Photo provided by David Coppedge.
William A. Dembski
Image provided by Bill Dembski
Michael Denton
Michael Egnor
Photo by Nathan Jacobson for Discovery Institute (CC-BY)
Michael Flannery
Ann Gauger
Howard Glicksman
Guillermo Gonzalez at Garden of the Gods, July 2022
Guillermo Gonzalez
Photo by Nathan Jacobson, © Discovery Institute (CC BY-SA 4.0)
Bruce Gordon
Photo courtesy of Bruce Gordon
Eric Hedin
Cornelius Hunter
Cornelius G. Hunter
Stephen J. Iacoboni
Photo courtesy of Stephen Iacoboni
David Klinghoffer in 2021
David Klinghoffer
Photo by Casey Sernaqué
Wolf-Ekkehard Lönnig
Photo provided by Katja Deborah Lönnig
Casey Luskin
Casey Luskin
Photo by Nathan Jacobson, © Discovery Institute (CC BY-SA 4.0)
Andrew McDiarmid
Photo by Casey Sernaqué
Jonathan McLatchie
Stephen C. Meyer
Brian Miller
Walter Myers III
Paul Nelson at Car Museum
Paul Nelson
Photo by Nathan Jacobson for Discovery Institute (CC BY)
Denyse O’Leary
Emily Reeves
Emily Sandico
Photo provided by Emily Sandico
Granville Sewell
Robert Shedinger
Geoffrey Simmons
Photo by Nathan Jacobson for Discovery Institute (CC-BY)
Wesley J. Smith
Photo by Gary Fong, Used by Permission, All Rights Reserved
Rob Stadler
Neil Thomas
Jonathan Wells
John G. West
Photo by Chris Morgan, © Discovery Institute
Daniel Witt
Photo provided by Daniel Witt.
Jonathan Witt

Knowles-Meyer
Photo source: The Michael Knowles Show, via YouTube (screenshot).
Latest

Meyer, Knowles: The Evolutionary Mystery of Language

David Klinghoffer
April 26, 2026
Evolution, Intelligent Design, Linguistics
4
Categories
Evolution
Intelligent Design
Linguistics
Share
Facebook
Twitter/X
LinkedIn
Flipboard
Print
Email

Over the weekend I was at a dinner where the subject of language came up and which language is the most difficult to speak or learn. One guest, an amateur linguist, asserted that it was the Khoisan languages of Africa that employ clicks of the tongue as consonants.

I don’t know if that’s correct or not, but I thought of it in listening to the new interview with Stephen Meyer and Michael Knowles, released yesterday, anticipating the new theatrical documentary The Story of Everything, which opens on April 30.

Click here to display content from YouTube.
Learn more in YouTube’s privacy policy.

Open "The Story of Everything | Official Trailer" directly

“No Primitive Languages”

In this very interesting conversation with Knowles, Dr. Meyer has an observation drawing on the thought of linguist Noam Chomsky:

Every single human language has this complexity and suppleness of expression, all the tenses and the declensions and so forth. This was Chomsky’s mantra: There are primitive cultures technologically, but there are no primitive languages. And how you get from what the primates do to what we do is a complete mystery. It is a hugely unsolved mystery in evolutionary theory. It underscores our uniqueness as well.

That’s striking. If languages evolve in the familiar Darwinian manner, you would expect there to be a range of sophistication levels across the spectrum of human languages. You would anticipate that there would be primitive languages and more sophisticated ones. But the truth is otherwise: Whether any given culture develops advanced technology or not, we find no primitive languages (difficult does not equal more or less sophisticated). And that is according to an atheist and a leftist like Chomsky who is not looking to score points for traditional over secular views.

Not an Appeal to Authority

Knowles finds that delicious:

Though I know it’s erroneous to appeal to authority, and in this way I’m kind of appealing to the opposite of an authority because Chomsky’s wrong about everything [else]. But he’s pretty good on language and I like that people who don’t share my priors about a lot of things increasingly seem to be coming to the same dilemmas, making concessions about really fundamental issues.

Yes, indeed, and the responses we are getting in advance to The Story of Everything, based on Meyer’s Return of the God Hypothesis, illustrate that. Says Knowles, “When I was a kid, only dummies denied Darwinian evolution. Increasingly, denying Darwin is the standard position of all the smartest people I know.” Watch the interview with Michael Knowles here:

Click here to display content from YouTube.
Learn more in YouTube’s privacy policy.

Open "”Evolution Fails To Explains This” Michael & Intelligent Design | Dr. Stephen C. Meyer" directly

© Discovery Institute