Science and Culture Today Discovering Design in Nature

Authors

Doug Axe
Douglas Axe
Photo by Nathan Jacobson, © Discovery Institute (CC BY 4.0)
Günter Bechly
Bespectacled Michael Behe in Green Shirt, Coat, and Cap
Michael J. Behe
Photo courtesy of Celeste Behe.
David Berlinski
David Berlinski
Eric Cassell
David Coppedge
Photo provided by David Coppedge.
William A. Dembski
Image provided by Bill Dembski
Michael Denton
Michael Egnor
Photo by Nathan Jacobson for Discovery Institute (CC-BY)
Michael Flannery
Ann Gauger
Howard Glicksman
Guillermo Gonzalez at Garden of the Gods, July 2022
Guillermo Gonzalez
Photo by Nathan Jacobson, © Discovery Institute (CC BY-SA 4.0)
Bruce Gordon
Photo courtesy of Bruce Gordon
Eric Hedin
Cornelius Hunter
Cornelius G. Hunter
Stephen J. Iacoboni
Photo courtesy of Stephen Iacoboni
David Klinghoffer in 2021
David Klinghoffer
Photo by Casey Sernaqué
Wolf-Ekkehard Lönnig
Photo provided by Katja Deborah Lönnig
Casey Luskin
Casey Luskin
Photo by Nathan Jacobson, © Discovery Institute (CC BY-SA 4.0)
Andrew McDiarmid
Photo by Casey Sernaqué
Jonathan McLatchie
Stephen C. Meyer
Brian Miller
Walter Myers III
Paul Nelson at Car Museum
Paul Nelson
Photo by Nathan Jacobson for Discovery Institute (CC BY)
Denyse O’Leary
Emily Reeves
Emily Sandico
Photo provided by Emily Sandico
Granville Sewell
Robert Shedinger
Geoffrey Simmons
Photo by Nathan Jacobson for Discovery Institute (CC-BY)
Wesley J. Smith
Photo by Gary Fong, Used by Permission, All Rights Reserved
Rob Stadler
Neil Thomas
Jonathan Wells
John G. West
Photo by Chris Morgan, © Discovery Institute
Daniel Witt
Photo provided by Daniel Witt.
Jonathan Witt

KarlPopper1902-1994Nr104bustbronzeintheArkade
Photo: Karl Popper, University of Vienna, © Hubertl / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 4.0.
Latest

Popper and Purposeful Nature: A Note on the So-Called “Recantation”

Michael Flannery
March 10, 2026
Evolution, Intelligent Design, Neuroscience & Mind
2
Categories
Evolution
Intelligent Design
Neuroscience & Mind
Share
Facebook
Twitter/X
LinkedIn
Flipboard
Print
Email

A correspondent raises this famous statement of Karl Popper on natural selection, with his “historically loaded word ‘recant’”:

I still believe that natural selection works in this way as a research programme. Nevertheless, I have changed my mind about the testability and the logical status of the theory of natural selection; and I am glad to have an opportunity to make a recantation. My recantation may, I hope, contribute a little to the understanding of the status of natural selection.

Mehmet Elgin and Elliott Sober argue convincingly that Popper merely changed the subject but not his mind. See their “Popper’s Shifting Appraisal of Evolutionary Theory,” HOPOS 7 (Spring 2017): 31–55.

It should be pointed out that well after the so-called “recantation,” Popper collaborated with the neuroscientist John C. Eccles on The Self and Its Brain (1977), a decidedly non-reductionist theory of the mind. Later, Eccles published Evolution of the Brain: Creation of the Self (1989) in which he said,

Since materialist solutions fail to account for our experienced uniqueness, I am constrained to attribute the uniqueness of the Self or Soul to a supernatural spiritual creation. To give the explanation in theological terms: each Soul is a new divine creation which is implanted into the growing foetus at some time between conception and birth. It is the certainty of the inner core of unique individuality that necessitates the “Divine Creation.” I submit that no other explanation is tenable; neither the genetic uniqueness with its fantastically impossible lottery; neither the environmental differentiations which do not determine one’s uniqueness, but merely modify it. This conclusion is of inestimable theological significance.

Popper called Eccles’s work “an extraordinary achievement and an excellent book.” I believe Popper and Eccles came to firmly believe in a purposeful nature. 

© Discovery Institute