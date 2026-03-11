Science and Culture Today Discovering Design in Nature

Authors

Doug Axe
Douglas Axe
Photo by Nathan Jacobson, © Discovery Institute (CC BY 4.0)
Günter Bechly
Bespectacled Michael Behe in Green Shirt, Coat, and Cap
Michael J. Behe
Photo courtesy of Celeste Behe.
David Berlinski
David Berlinski
Eric Cassell
David Coppedge
Photo provided by David Coppedge.
William A. Dembski
Image provided by Bill Dembski
Michael Denton
Michael Egnor
Photo by Nathan Jacobson for Discovery Institute (CC-BY)
Michael Flannery
Ann Gauger
Howard Glicksman
Guillermo Gonzalez at Garden of the Gods, July 2022
Guillermo Gonzalez
Photo by Nathan Jacobson, © Discovery Institute (CC BY-SA 4.0)
Bruce Gordon
Photo courtesy of Bruce Gordon
Eric Hedin
Cornelius Hunter
Cornelius G. Hunter
Stephen J. Iacoboni
Photo courtesy of Stephen Iacoboni
David Klinghoffer in 2021
David Klinghoffer
Photo by Casey Sernaqué
Wolf-Ekkehard Lönnig
Photo provided by Katja Deborah Lönnig
Casey Luskin
Casey Luskin
Photo by Nathan Jacobson, © Discovery Institute (CC BY-SA 4.0)
Andrew McDiarmid
Photo by Casey Sernaqué
Jonathan McLatchie
Stephen C. Meyer
Brian Miller
Walter Myers III
Paul Nelson at Car Museum
Paul Nelson
Photo by Nathan Jacobson for Discovery Institute (CC BY)
Denyse O’Leary
Emily Reeves
Emily Sandico
Photo provided by Emily Sandico
Granville Sewell
Robert Shedinger
Geoffrey Simmons
Photo by Nathan Jacobson for Discovery Institute (CC-BY)
Wesley J. Smith
Photo by Gary Fong, Used by Permission, All Rights Reserved
Rob Stadler
Neil Thomas
Jonathan Wells
John G. West
Photo by Chris Morgan, © Discovery Institute
Daniel Witt
Photo provided by Daniel Witt.
Jonathan Witt

KarlPopper1902-1994Nr104bustbronzeintheArkade
Photo: Karl Popper, University of Vienna, © Hubertl / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 4.0.
Latest

On Natural Selection, Popper’s Posthumous Gift

Science & Culture
March 11, 2026
Evolution, Philosophy of Science
2
Categories
Evolution
Philosophy of Science
Share
Facebook
Twitter/X
LinkedIn
Flipboard
Print
Email

If the great philosopher of science Karl Popper wanted to leave a posthumous gift for those who came after to puzzle over and discuss, he couldn’t have chosen more astutely than his famous comment about “recanting” on natural selection. He could have said something dull like, “Well, my thought on the subject has complexified and achieved degrees of higher nuance…” But no. “Recant” is a heavy word. Rhymes with “Galileo.”

Yesterday, science historian and A. R. Wallace biographer Michael Flannery, addressed “Popper and Purposeful Nature: A Note on the So-Called ‘Recantation.’” He concluded, “I believe Popper and [John C.] Eccles came to firmly believe in a purposeful nature.”

A colleague notes another relevant reference. In Darwin’s House of Cards: A Journalist’s Odyssey Through the Darwin Debates (Discovery Institute Press 2017), a wonderful book, the late journalist Tom Bethell reported having interviewed Popper a decade after his alleged recantation. Popper told him that his view of natural selection had not altered. Says Bethell,

I immediately brought up the issue of natural selection. He told me that his opinion had not changed. He also said the thought that natural selection had in act been falsified “by Darwin’s own theory.” Distortions introduced by sexual selection sometimes meant that offspring were not better adapted than their parents, he said.

p. 15

Bethell gives some more information from his interview on the same page. A worthwhile read, with many other treasures inside.

© Discovery Institute