The Story of Everything: Why This Documentary Matters

Since the late 19th century, a philosophical assumption has embedded itself so deeply into scientific culture that it has become nearly invisible. That assumption is materialism — the view that the physical universe is all there is, that matter and energy interacting through blind, undirected processes are sufficient to explain everything we see, from the first moment of the cosmos to the complexity of living cells. It is a sweeping claim. And increasingly, it is a claim the evidence does not support.

The upcoming theatrical documentary The Story of Everything, based on Stephen Meyer’s Return of the God Hypothesis, arrives on April 30, at a remarkable moment in the history of science. It is a moment when the evidence has accumulated to the point where the materialist story is no longer the path of least resistance. It is, instead, the path of greatest philosophical resistance dressed up as scientific consensus. What this documentary does, carefully and with some of the most credentialed voices in physics, cosmology, chemistry, and biology, is separate two things that have been conflated for over a century: the method of science and the philosophy of materialism.

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The Naturalistic Framework

That distinction matters enormously. Science has been spectacularly successful by operating within a naturalistic framework — designing experiments, measuring outcomes, building models based on observable causes. No one is disputing that. But the success of that method when applied to how electricity works or how stars burn says nothing about whether the universe itself has a cause, or whether the information encoded in DNA came from a mind. Those are not questions the scientific method was designed to answer. They are questions that scientific discoveries have forced back onto the table.

And here is what is striking about where those discoveries have landed: when you follow the evidence without the philosophical commitment to materialism, intelligent design is not a leap of faith. It is the most straightforward inference from what we actually observe. We live in a world full of complex, specified artifacts — machines, software, written language — and we know with complete confidence where every one of them came from: a mind. That is not a metaphysical assumption; it is the uniform verdict of human experience. The metaphysical leap is not inferring design from what we see clearly.

A Direct Challenge

The title The Story of Everything is not rhetorical ambition. It is a direct challenge to the materialist story that has dominated intellectual life since the 19th century, when figures like Laplace, Darwin, and Huxley gave Western culture an ostensibly seamless account of origins — one in which every chapter wrote any kind of a designer out of the narrative. That story was built on the science of its era. What Meyer and his collaborators, including myself, ask is whether that story still holds when you update it with what we have actually learned since: that the universe had a definite beginning, that its physical constants are calibrated to a precision that strains every probabilistic resource available, and that the simplest living cell operates on the basis of coded information whose functional complexity exceeds anything human engineers have produced.

With respect to the evolution of species, let’s be clear what is and is not in dispute here. Natural selection is real and observable. No one in this conversation disputes that. It is a powerful mechanism operating within limits and, alone, is insufficient to create novel new genetic information. Moreover, what natural selection cannot do is explain the origin of the code it depends on. Darwinian selection has nothing to work with until a self-replicating system with a genetic code already exists. And that code, as the documentary makes clear, is not a property of chemistry. It is independent of the physical substrate on which it is written — exactly as the meaning of these words is independent of whether they appear on paper or a screen. Explaining where the code came from is not a problem that gradualism can solve, because there is nothing for gradualism to select until the code already exists.

The Problem of Beauty

The Story of Everything does not ask us to abandon science or retreat into sentiment. It asks for something more demanding: that we follow the evidence wherever it leads, without the philosophical guardrails that materialism has so aggressively installed. From the origin of the cosmos to the coded information in every living cell, the evidence has been accumulating for decades. And the documentary adds one final observation that no purely material account has ever addressed — that the biological world is saturated with beauty far beyond anything survival requires, what biologists themselves call the problem of gratuitous beauty. That beauty, like the code and the cosmos, is asking a question. This documentary has the intellectual honesty to take it seriously.