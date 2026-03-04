Discovering Interoception, the Body’s Internal Dialogue

On a new episode of ID the Future, I sit down with science writer David Coppedge to explore the fascinating and emerging field of interoception. Unlike our five external senses or proprioception (the awareness of our limbs in space), interoception involves the constant internal communication between our organs and the brain. While much of this signaling happens unconsciously, it’s vital in maintaining homeostasis, that dynamic equilibrium that allows our bodies to function under varying conditions.

In this discussion, Coppedge delves into the intricate mechanics behind this internal dialogue, highlighting the role of Piezo proteins — receptors that translate physical pressure into electrical signals via calcium ions. As an example of interoception in action, Coppedge explains how the gut functions effectively as a “second brain,” utilizing a massive network of neurons to decide between “attack mode” against pathogens and “repair mode” for healing. By viewing the body as a system of systems, says Coppedge, rather than a collection of isolated organs, researchers are able to uncover new details of the stunning layers of engineering in the human body.

Coppedge rounds out the discussion by examining why interoception poses a significant challenge to Darwinian evolution. He notes that the coordinated information exchange and irreducible complexity required for these systems to function suggest foresight and engineering rather than blind chance. Download the podcast or listen to it here.

Dig Deeper

