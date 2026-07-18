Science and Culture Today Discovering Design in Nature

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Douglas Axe
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Günter Bechly
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Michael J. Behe
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David Berlinski
David Berlinski
Eric Cassell
David Coppedge
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William A. Dembski
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Michael Denton
Michael Egnor
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Michael Flannery
Ann Gauger
Howard Glicksman
Guillermo Gonzalez at Garden of the Gods, July 2022
Guillermo Gonzalez
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Bruce Gordon
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Eric Hedin
Cornelius Hunter
Cornelius G. Hunter
Stephen J. Iacoboni
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David Klinghoffer in 2021
David Klinghoffer
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Wolf-Ekkehard Lönnig
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Casey Luskin
Casey Luskin
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Andrew McDiarmid
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Jonathan McLatchie
Stephen C. Meyer
Brian Miller
Walter Myers III
Paul Nelson at Car Museum
Paul Nelson
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Denyse O’Leary
Emily Reeves
Emily Sandico
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Granville Sewell
Robert Shedinger
Geoffrey Simmons
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Wesley J. Smith
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Rob Stadler
Neil Thomas
Jonathan Wells
John G. West
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Daniel Witt
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Jonathan Witt

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Found: A Robust Basis for Science-Faith Synthesis

Andrew McDiarmid
July 18, 2026
Faith & Science, Intelligent Design
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Faith & Science
Intelligent Design
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If theistic evolution doesn’t work, and Darwinian evolution is scientifically inadequate, what alternative framework better explains the origin of life and the universe? On a new episode of ID the Future, I conclude a two-part conversation with Father Michael Chaberek and Steve Greene, authors of a new book called Creation or Evolution? A Catholic Dilemma.

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Open "The Biomechanics Argument Against Human Evolution" directly

In Part 1, the discussion centered on why evolution became a dilemma for many Catholics and other believers. Part 2 explores the obvious follow-up questions: what does modern science actually reveal? Does the evolutionary story satisfy the evidence? And if not, what is the more adequate explanation? Chaberek and Greene review just a few of the many lines of scientific evidence suggesting that a Darwinian process is wholly incapable of producing life as we know it. 

The many scientific shortcomings of the evolutionary account also force us to confront some logical and philosophical challenges to evolution. Chaberek and Greene lay those out clearly, and they explain why, contrary to the claims of some Catholic thinkers, the writings of Thomas Aquinas are not compatible with a Darwinian view of life. Chaberek and Greene argue that intelligent design offers a robust foundation for a workable science-faith synthesis, without the need to resort to an evolutionary paradigm that is well past its sell-by date. 

Download the podcast, listen to it, or watch it here. This is Part 2 of a two-part conversation.

Dig Deeper

  • Order a copy of Creation or Evolution: A Catholic Dilemma for yourself or a questioning friend.
  • Dig deeper into the issues raised in Creation or Evolution through a ten-part video interview series from Steve Greene featuring Fr. Michael Chaberek. Here’s a link to Part 1.

Andrew McDiarmid

Director of Podcasting and Senior Fellow
Andrew McDiarmid is Director of Podcasting and a Senior Fellow at Discovery Institute. He is also a contributing writer to Mind Matters. He produces ID The Future, a podcast from the Center for Science & Culture that presents the case, research, and implications of intelligent design and explores the debate over evolution. He writes and speaks regularly on the impact of technology on human living. Discovery Institute co-founder and bestselling author George Gilder has called McDiarmid “a scintillating venturer beyond the surfaces of technology to their hidden depths and meanings.” His work has appeared in numerous publications, including the Wall Street Journal, New York Post, Chicago Tribune, San Francisco Chronicle, Daily Wire, Real Clear Politics, Newsmax, The American Spectator, Technoskeptic Magazine, and elsewhere. In addition to his roles at Discovery Institute, he promotes his homeland as host of the Scottish culture and music podcast Simply Scottish. Andrew holds an MA in Teaching from Seattle Pacific University and a BA in English/Creative Writing from the University of Washington.
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