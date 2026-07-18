Found: A Robust Basis for Science-Faith Synthesis

If theistic evolution doesn’t work, and Darwinian evolution is scientifically inadequate, what alternative framework better explains the origin of life and the universe? On a new episode of ID the Future, I conclude a two-part conversation with Father Michael Chaberek and Steve Greene, authors of a new book called Creation or Evolution? A Catholic Dilemma.

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In Part 1, the discussion centered on why evolution became a dilemma for many Catholics and other believers. Part 2 explores the obvious follow-up questions: what does modern science actually reveal? Does the evolutionary story satisfy the evidence? And if not, what is the more adequate explanation? Chaberek and Greene review just a few of the many lines of scientific evidence suggesting that a Darwinian process is wholly incapable of producing life as we know it.

The many scientific shortcomings of the evolutionary account also force us to confront some logical and philosophical challenges to evolution. Chaberek and Greene lay those out clearly, and they explain why, contrary to the claims of some Catholic thinkers, the writings of Thomas Aquinas are not compatible with a Darwinian view of life. Chaberek and Greene argue that intelligent design offers a robust foundation for a workable science-faith synthesis, without the need to resort to an evolutionary paradigm that is well past its sell-by date.

Download the podcast, listen to it, or watch it here. This is Part 2 of a two-part conversation.

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