Science and Culture Today Discovering Design in Nature

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Douglas Axe
Photo provided by Doug Axe.
Günter Bechly
Bespectacled Michael Behe in Green Shirt, Coat, and Cap
Michael J. Behe
Photo courtesy of Celeste Behe.
David Berlinski
David Berlinski
Eric Cassell
David Coppedge
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William A. Dembski
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Michael Denton
Michael Egnor
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Michael Flannery
Ann Gauger
Howard Glicksman
Guillermo Gonzalez at Garden of the Gods, July 2022
Guillermo Gonzalez
Photo by Nathan Jacobson, © Discovery Institute (CC BY-SA 4.0)
Bruce Gordon
Photo courtesy of Bruce Gordon
Eric Hedin
Cornelius Hunter
Cornelius G. Hunter
Stephen J. Iacoboni
Photo courtesy of Stephen Iacoboni
David Klinghoffer in 2021
David Klinghoffer
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Wolf-Ekkehard Lönnig
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Casey Luskin
Casey Luskin
Photo by Nathan Jacobson, © Discovery Institute (CC BY-SA 4.0)
Andrew McDiarmid
Photo by Casey Sernaqué
Jonathan McLatchie
Stephen C. Meyer
Brian Miller
Walter Myers III
Paul Nelson at Car Museum
Paul Nelson
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Denyse O’Leary
Emily Reeves
Emily Sandico
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Granville Sewell
Robert Shedinger
Geoffrey Simmons
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Wesley J. Smith
Photo by Gary Fong, Used by Permission, All Rights Reserved
Rob Stadler
Neil Thomas
Jonathan Wells
John G. West
Photo by Chris Morgan, © Discovery Institute
Daniel Witt
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Jonathan Witt

TSOE
Image source: Fathom Entertainment.
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Thank You from Meyer and Richards for All You’ve Done to Launch The Story of Everything

Science & Culture
May 8, 2026
Faith & Science, Intelligent Design
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Faith & Science
Intelligent Design
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There are many reasons to go out to a theater this weekend to see The Story of Everything and bring your friends and family. The film is based on Stephen Meyer’s Return of the God Hypothesis, and here Meyer and co-star Jay Richards thank supporters for all you’ve done to make it such a roaring success.

It’s a beautiful, thought-provoking experience that was made for the big screen. Consider posting about it on social media. You can be part of a conversation that is helping to change the culture! Word of mouth is key. Join us at a theater near you, across the country, where it’s been held over for up to 11 days. Information about tickets is here. Look here for all the amazing media attention that The Story of Everything has received already.

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