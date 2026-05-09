There are many reasons to go out to a theater this weekend to see The Story of Everything and bring your friends and family. The film is based on Stephen Meyer’s Return of the God Hypothesis, and here Meyer and co-star Jay Richards thank supporters for all you’ve done to make it such a roaring success.

It’s a beautiful, thought-provoking experience that was made for the big screen. Consider posting about it on social media. You can be part of a conversation that is helping to change the culture! Word of mouth is key. Join us at a theater near you, across the country, where it’s been held over for up to 11 days. Information about tickets is here. Look here for all the amazing media attention that The Story of Everything has received already.