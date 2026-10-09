As you may know, Stephen Meyer and Richard Dawkins recently debated what Meyer calls the God hypothesis in the pages of The Telegraph, a very mainstream, slightly right-leaning paper in the UK. Together, the two articles blew up the comments sections, with more than 5,000 reader responses in total last time I checked.

Meyer has responded to some of the leading challenges to his position. See here, here, and here.

Piers Morgan invited Dawkins to discuss the relevant questions raised with Meyer on Piers Morgan Uncensored. Unfortunately, Dawkins wasn’t up for the challenge. So today, in steps fellow atheist Matt Dillahunty, “an intellectual ally of the great man,” says Morgan. “His many conversations with Dawkins about their shared atheism have been viewed millions of times on YouTube.”

Bringing Weak Sauce

Dillahunty “brought weak sauce, in my opinion,” says a colleague of mine with a gift for summing things up in a few words. Judge for yourself:

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At one point, Dillahunty contended that the biological information coded in DNA isn’t really information at all but only analogous to it. Try to follow this word salad if you can:

The interesting things that Stephen was saying about the cells, it’s really great, and oh yeah, we’re using an analogy of information to say that comes from a mind but it’s our minds that are using languages we’ve created to describe the physical workings of the universe. The notion that we would see order is the least surprising thing. And if the universe had turned out some different way, even if that was possible, which they haven’t demonstrated, wouldn’t there possibly be some other life sitting here thinking that the universe was designed for them? I think probably Douglas Adams said it better than anybody else.

It’s very likely that the late atheist Douglas Adams said it better, whatever “it” is. They don’t make atheists the way they used to.

Meyer explains in response:

First of all, the information that’s stored in DNA is not merely analogous to the kind of functional information that we find in digital code. It has the same two properties — technically, it’s called complexity or improbability plus what’s known as functional specificity — and that conjunction of properties always indicates the activity of intelligence. It’s not merely an analogy.

Giving ID Its Due

Coincidentally, another (and much more articulate) atheist of an earlier generation, NYU philosopher Thomas Nagel, had a conversation on Closer to Truth yesterday with the ever-thoughtful Robert Lawrence Kuhn. Nagel, as you may also know, has a long history of giving arguments for intelligent design their due, not least in his book, Mind and Cosmos: Why the Materialist Neo-Darwinian Conception of Nature is Almost Certainly False.

He is both gracious and remarkably fair-minded. The conversation about intelligent design starts here:

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Kuhn opens with a prompt to Nagel to scold intelligent design. Nagel brushes this aside. He goes on to say that atheists and theists alike bring “prior assumptions about the universe.”

Many secular individuals have a very strong prior assumption that under no circumstances can any theistic account play a part in the correct description of reality. In my view, to allow that to act as a kind of censor is dogmatic.

Nagel doesn’t go in for dogmatism. With impressive candor, he allows that he does not want there to be a God and Kuhn asks the follow-up question that I’m not sure I’ve heard anyone else ask: Why does he not want there to be a God?

Nagel gives an answer that was also new to me. An almighty and all-seeing deity — and maybe this applies less to the God of the philosophers and more to the personal God of the Bible — would be searching us out at all times. Says Nagel, the motive behind his atheism is “perhaps partly a wish for privacy.”

It’s a funny line, and Kuhn is tickled by it. It might not, however, have been meant humorously!