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Neil Thomas Asks: Is Natural Selection a Mechanism?

Andrew McDiarmid
November 14, 2026
Biology, Evolution, Intelligent Design
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Biology
Evolution
Intelligent Design
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Did Charles Darwin settle the question of biological design once and for all? That’s certainly the impression given by some of his modern defenders, including Richard Dawkins. But the actual history of Darwin’s theory tells a different story about the dominant theory of biological origins and why it fails to explain the complexity and specificity and purpose of life.

On this episode of ID the Future, I continue my conversation with author and scholar Neil Thomas. In his books Taking Leave of Darwin and False Messiah, Thomas examines the intellectual influences behind Darwin’s theory, the objections raised by his contemporaries, and the larger philosophical assumptions that have shaped modern evolutionary thinking.

In this second conversation, Thomas explores what Darwin really accomplished, what questions his theory left unanswered, and why the debate over design continues today. Scientifically, it’s a new day in biology, and we now know much more about what life requires than Darwin did. For Dawkins to suggest, then, that Darwin demolished the design argument 150 years ago is a stretch of the imagination.

Thomas also provides clarity on the historical response to Darwin’s theory. Far from gaining instant consent, Darwin’s 1859 On the Origin of Species faced immediate pushback. Major scientific contemporaries rejected natural selection as a creative mechanism, most notably Britain’s leading geologist, Sir Charles Lyell, and Darwin’s colleague Alfred Russel Wallace. Thomas also points out that Darwinism was initially embraced more by literary and historical figures than by scientists, while the general public rejected its bleak depiction of nature as purely competitive.

Add all that to what we’ve learned about life in the last century and a half and it adds up to a decisive refutation of Dawkins’s recent claim in The TelegraphDownload the podcast, listen to it, or watch it here.

Dig Deeper

  • In False Messiah, longtime Darwinist and agnostic Neil Thomas looks at how Darwinism triumphed, and he challenges the official story with an exploration richly informed by his expertise in rhetoric and cultural history.
  • In Taking Leave of Darwin, Thomas offers a wide-ranging history of the evolution debate and the story of why, after decades as a card-carrying Darwinist, he decided it was time to walk away from the theory.

Read the Telegraph articles that inspired this conversation:

Andrew McDiarmid

Director of Podcasting and Senior Fellow, Discovery Institute
Andrew McDiarmid is Director of Podcasting and a Senior Fellow at Discovery Institute. He is also a contributing writer to Mind Matters. He produces ID The Future, a podcast from the Center for Science & Culture that presents the case, research, and implications of intelligent design and explores the debate over evolution. He writes and speaks regularly on the impact of technology on human living. Discovery Institute co-founder and bestselling author George Gilder has called McDiarmid “a scintillating venturer beyond the surfaces of technology to their hidden depths and meanings.” His work has appeared in numerous publications, including the Wall Street Journal, New York Post, Chicago Tribune, San Francisco Chronicle, Daily Wire, Real Clear Politics, and the Los Angeles Review of Books. In addition to his roles at Discovery Institute, he promotes his homeland as host of the Scottish culture and music podcast Simply Scottish. Andrew holds an MA in Teaching from Seattle Pacific University and a BA in English/Creative Writing from the University of Washington.
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