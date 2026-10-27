Science and Culture Today Discovering Design in Nature

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Dr. Iacoboni: Return of the Purpose Hypothesis

Andrew McDiarmid
October 27, 2026
Intelligent Design, Philosophy of Science
2
Categories
Intelligent Design
Philosophy of Science
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Purpose was once considered fundamental to understanding nature. But for the last few centuries, scientists committed to a Darwinian view of life have ignored it. Now some materialists are reconsidering agency, function, and emergence in biology. But can they succeed without acknowledging intelligent design?

On a new episode of ID the Future, I welcome Dr. Stephen Iacoboni, an award-winning cancer researcher and practitioner of medical oncology for forty years. In his personal memoir, The Undying Soul, he chronicles his spiritual journey and return to faith. And in his book Telos: The Scientific Basis for a Life of Purpose, he offers a unique reconciliation between faith and science. He also writes regularly at Science and Culture Today

In this opening segment, Iacoboni takes us on a brief historical tour of purpose in science, showing when it began to get excluded in the scientific pursuit. First, he defines purpose in the context of living things. “Purpose is simply the fulfillment of a goal that benefits an organism,” explains Iacoboni. Purpose has been an integral part of the study of nature since the ancient Greeks. But with the advent of Darwinism in the 19th century, many scientists began to adopt a bottom-up view of life, sidelining purpose in favor of reductionist explanations of life. 

However, in the last 20 years, today’s scientific materialists have dramatically altered the direction of their research. Realizing that a reductionist framework doesn’t adequately explain why living things do what they do, they are turning back to purpose and looking for ways to explain its origin materialistically.

Download the podcast or listen to it here. This is Part 1 of a two-part conversation. In Part 2, Dr. Iacoboni will more fully explain the change in tactics among materialists and how ID proponents should respond.

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Andrew McDiarmid

Director of Podcasting and Senior Fellow, Discovery Institute
Andrew McDiarmid is Director of Podcasting and a Senior Fellow at Discovery Institute. He is also a contributing writer to Mind Matters. He produces ID The Future, a podcast from the Center for Science & Culture that presents the case, research, and implications of intelligent design and explores the debate over evolution. He writes and speaks regularly on the impact of technology on human living. Discovery Institute co-founder and bestselling author George Gilder has called McDiarmid “a scintillating venturer beyond the surfaces of technology to their hidden depths and meanings.” His work has appeared in numerous publications, including the Wall Street Journal, New York Post, Chicago Tribune, San Francisco Chronicle, Daily Wire, Real Clear Politics, Newsmax, The American Spectator, Technoskeptic Magazine, and elsewhere. In addition to his roles at Discovery Institute, he promotes his homeland as host of the Scottish culture and music podcast Simply Scottish. Andrew holds an MA in Teaching from Seattle Pacific University and a BA in English/Creative Writing from the University of Washington.
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