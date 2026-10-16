Carbon Atom Is Stunningly Fit to Accommodate Advanced Life

Science and Culture Today Discovering Design in Nature

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Douglas Axe
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Günter Bechly
Bespectacled Michael Behe in Green Shirt, Coat, and Cap
Michael J. Behe
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David Berlinski
David Berlinski
Eric Cassell
David Coppedge
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William A. Dembski
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Michael Denton
Michael Egnor
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Michael Flannery
Ann Gauger
Howard Glicksman
Guillermo Gonzalez at Garden of the Gods, July 2022
Guillermo Gonzalez
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Bruce Gordon
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Eric Hedin
Cornelius Hunter
Cornelius G. Hunter
Stephen J. Iacoboni
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David Klinghoffer in 2021
David Klinghoffer
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Wolf-Ekkehard Lönnig
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Casey Luskin
Casey Luskin
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Andrew McDiarmid
Copyright Andrew McDiarmid. All rights reserved.
Jonathan McLatchie
Stephen C. Meyer
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Brian Miller
Walter Myers III
Paul Nelson at Car Museum
Paul Nelson
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Denyse O’Leary
Emily Reeves
Emily Sandico
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Granville Sewell
Robert Shedinger
Geoffrey Simmons
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Wesley J. Smith
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Rob Stadler
Neil Thomas
Jonathan Wells
John G. West
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Daniel Witt
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Jonathan Witt

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Photo credit: Arild Vågen, CC BY-SA 4.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0>, via Wikimedia Commons.
Latest

Carbon Atom Is Stunningly Fit to Accommodate Advanced Life

Andrew McDiarmid
October 16, 2026
Biochemistry, Chemistry, Intelligent Design
2
Categories
Biochemistry
Chemistry
Intelligent Design
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In his book Darwin’s Black Box, biochemist Michael Behe writes that in order to understand the barriers to evolution, we have to “bite the bullet of complexity.” On a classic episode of ID the Future, Dr. Jonathan McLatchie is back to help us do just that. In the latest installment of an ongoing series, I talk with him about the remarkable properties of carbon and other non-metal atoms.

Nature doesn’t owe us a life-friendly environment. As McLatchie notes, there are far more ways the universe could have developed that are non-conducive to life than there are life-friendly ways. And yet, here we are, able to live in and study the universe around us. “On the assumption of atheism or naturalism,” says McLatchie, “it’s wildly surprising that we would experience a world such as ours, inhabited by conscious embodied moral agents that can engage in moral decision-making as we do.” But on the assumption of design in living things, it’s not surprising in the least. 

In this conversation, Dr. McLatchie unpacks the singular properties of the remarkable atom carbon that allow for complex biochemistry to exist on Earth. He also discusses other non-metal atoms and how they literally allow for the shape of life. And have you heard of the Goldilocks Zone at the cellular level that optimizes organic bonds? Learn how carbon and other non-metal atoms are stunningly fit to accommodate advanced life, and why that’s not an accident. Download the podcast or listen to it here.

Dig Deeper

  • Enjoying this series? Look here, here, and here for more recent episodes featuring Dr. McLatchie.

Andrew McDiarmid

Director of Podcasting and Senior Fellow, Discovery Institute
Andrew McDiarmid is Director of Podcasting and a Senior Fellow at Discovery Institute. He is also a contributing writer to Mind Matters. He produces ID The Future, a podcast from the Center for Science & Culture that presents the case, research, and implications of intelligent design and explores the debate over evolution. He writes and speaks regularly on the impact of technology on human living. Discovery Institute co-founder and bestselling author George Gilder has called McDiarmid “a scintillating venturer beyond the surfaces of technology to their hidden depths and meanings.” His work has appeared in numerous publications, including the Wall Street Journal, New York Post, Chicago Tribune, San Francisco Chronicle, Daily Wire, Real Clear Politics, Newsmax, The American Spectator, Technoskeptic Magazine, and elsewhere. In addition to his roles at Discovery Institute, he promotes his homeland as host of the Scottish culture and music podcast Simply Scottish. Andrew holds an MA in Teaching from Seattle Pacific University and a BA in English/Creative Writing from the University of Washington.
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