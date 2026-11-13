Neil Thomas Analyzes the Dawkins vs. Meyer Debate

In September 2026, philosopher of science Dr. Stephen Meyer argued in Britain’s Telegraph that discoveries in cosmology and biology are strengthening the case for intelligent design and the God hypothesis. Eminent biologist Richard Dawkins was given a chance to respond, and he did so with a vigorous defense of Darwinism and his 20-year-old book The God Delusion. But did Dawkins really respond to Meyer’s arguments? And did Charles Darwin actually demolish the argument from design, as Dawkins insists?

On a new episode of ID the Future, I welcome British scholar and professor emeritus Neil Thomas to the podcast to discuss the Telegraph dust-up and respond to Dawkins’s claim that Darwin demolished the design argument. In his two books Taking Leave of Darwin: A Longtime Agnostic Discovers the Case for Design and False Messiah: Darwinism As the God That Failed, Thomas has explained why he walked away from Darwinism and why the theory of natural selection that rose to prominence in the last 150 years is much weaker and less scientific than its champions would have us believe.

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In Part 1 of the conversation, Thomas evaluates Meyer’s arguments regarding intelligent design, cosmology, and fine-tuning, while critiquing Dawkins’s reliance on outdated evolutionary theories and his curious defensive rhetoric. Thomas and I also explore Dawkins’s refusal to debate Meyer directly, hinting that materialists are struggling to address modern scientific discoveries about biological information.

Download the podcast, watch it, or listen to it here. This is Part 1 of a two-part conversation. Look for Part 2 next!

Dig Deeper

In False Messiah, longtime Darwinist and agnostic Neil Thomas looks at how Darwinism triumphed, as he challenges the official story with an exploration richly informed by his expertise in rhetoric and cultural history.

In Taking Leave of Darwin, Thomas offers a wide-ranging history of the evolution debate and the story of why, after decades as a card-carrying Darwinist, he decided it was time to walk away from the theory.

Read the Telegraph articles that inspired this conversation: