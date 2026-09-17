Science and Culture Today Discovering Design in Nature

Authors

Douglas Axe
Photo provided by Doug Axe.
Günter Bechly
Bespectacled Michael Behe in Green Shirt, Coat, and Cap
Michael J. Behe
Photo courtesy of Celeste Behe.
David Berlinski
David Berlinski
Eric Cassell
David Coppedge
Photo provided by David Coppedge.
William A. Dembski
Image provided by Bill Dembski
Michael Denton
Michael Egnor
Photo by Nathan Jacobson for Discovery Institute (CC-BY)
Michael Flannery
Ann Gauger
Howard Glicksman
Guillermo Gonzalez at Garden of the Gods, July 2022
Guillermo Gonzalez
Photo by Nathan Jacobson, © Discovery Institute (CC BY-SA 4.0)
Bruce Gordon
Photo courtesy of Bruce Gordon
Eric Hedin
Cornelius Hunter
Cornelius G. Hunter
Stephen J. Iacoboni
Photo courtesy of Stephen Iacoboni
David Klinghoffer in 2021
David Klinghoffer
Photo by Casey Sernaqué
Wolf-Ekkehard Lönnig
Photo provided by Katja Deborah Lönnig
Casey Luskin
Casey Luskin
Photo by Nathan Jacobson, © Discovery Institute (CC BY-SA 4.0)
Andrew McDiarmid
Photo by Casey Sernaqué
Jonathan McLatchie
Stephen C. Meyer
Brian Miller
Walter Myers III
Paul Nelson at Car Museum
Paul Nelson
Photo by Nathan Jacobson for Discovery Institute (CC BY)
Denyse O’Leary
Emily Reeves
Emily Sandico
Photo provided by Emily Sandico
Granville Sewell
Robert Shedinger
Geoffrey Simmons
Photo by Nathan Jacobson for Discovery Institute (CC-BY)
Wesley J. Smith
Photo by Gary Fong, Used by Permission, All Rights Reserved
Rob Stadler
Neil Thomas
Jonathan Wells
John G. West
Photo by Chris Morgan, © Discovery Institute
Daniel Witt
Photo provided by Daniel Witt.
Jonathan Witt

concept-art-of-nature-freedom-dream-success-brain-and-hope-a-437939828-stockpack-adobestock
Concept art of nature freedom dream success brain and hope , ambition idea artwork, surreal painting man with happiness of landscape nature in a door , conceptual illustration
Image Credit: Jorm Sangsorn - Adobe Stock
Latest

Toward Theism, but Cautiously: Reviewing Flew, Egnor, and O’Leary

Tom Winkler
September 17, 2026
Intelligent Design, Neuroscience & Mind
3
Categories
Intelligent Design
Neuroscience & Mind
Share
Facebook
Twitter/X
LinkedIn
Flipboard
Print
Email

A friend forwarded me a recent essay in the National Association of Scholars journal Academic Questions, reviewing Antony Flew’s 2008 book There Is a God: How the World’s Most Notorious Atheist Changed His Mind, and The Immortal Mind: A Neurosurgeon’s Case for the Existence of the Soul, by our colleagues Dr. Michael Egnor and science writer Denyse O’Leary.

I heard a debate involving Antony Flew when I was in high school back in the ’70s in the basketball arena at what is now called the University of North Texas (then North Texas State). So, I am always interested in reading about Flew and his conversion to some form of theism due to his appreciation of the argument for intelligent design.

From the review by composer Dan Asia:

There are numerous disciplines with which one can discuss the nature and existence of God. They include religion, of course, which has been man’s primary medium for most of his existence. Western Philosophy has been in the game almost as long. Art and music, as ways of expressing man’s relationship to the universe and therefore to the possibility of a Creator, are older than religion and philosophy and represent our earliest attempts at communication with the divine. The separation of science from philosophy began in earnest during the seventeenth century and so has only been with us a relatively short time, as another way to understand our world. Two notable volumes, one philosophical and the other more scientific in approach, make the case for the necessary existence of God.

Antony Flew, an analytic philosopher who died in 2010, was among the world’s most prominent atheists. He stated that throughout his career, he followed the facts wherever they led. This is to say, he asks philosophical questions and attempts to answer with rational thought, sifting through all arguments and facts. In his seminal book of 2008, There Is a God, he makes the case for a force behind the creation of the universe as we currently understand it. He also entertains the suggestion that this God created this universe with humanity in mind. Beyond this, he expresses a preference for the Christian conception of God — likely a vestige of his upbringing — though the book itself does not attempt to defend the truth of any particular religion.

“A Rational and Scientific Perspective”

The reviewer is very complementary of The Immortal Mind, and he concludes:

Egnor and O’Leary offer what they regard as the most coherent and rational explanation available: that human consciousness and mind — what we might cautiously call the soul — are not reducible to the physical body. Rather, they suggest that consciousness may be distinct from the brain and not wholly dependent upon it for its existence. If so, it raises the possibility that the mind is more enduring than material processes alone would allow.

From a rational and scientific perspective, certain conclusions at least press themselves upon us. It may be that the evidence points toward the existence of a guiding intelligence behind the universe, and toward a dimension of human personhood that cannot be confined to matter. Whether one is prepared to call this God, or to speak confidently of an immortal soul, remains open to debate. These questions are hardly “settled science.” Yet, as with the Big Bang before its widespread acceptance, we may find ourselves increasingly compelled to take such possibilities seriously — even if cautiously.

Read the rest at “Reason, Science, and the Return of the Divine” at Academic Questions.

© Discovery Institute