Is the intelligent design movement a short-lived phenomenon that has come and gone? Or is its steady and consistent growth evidence of a flourishing scientific program? On a new episode of ID the Future, I conclude my conversation with Dr. Casey Luskin about his critique of a recent book from New York University Press, Designer Science: A History of Intelligent Design in America, by C. W. Howell, that portrays the ID movement as a short-lived political, cultural, and religious phenomenon that has produced little new research in the last two decades.

In Part 1 of the discussion, Luskin focused on one of the most significant errors in Designer Science: a wholly fabricated quote from pioneering ID scientist Dr. Michael Behe. In the second half of the conversation, Luskin turns to another major problem: Designer Science almost entirely ignores intelligent design’s post-2005 scientific progress, falsely claiming that the movement has produced no new arguments since the Dover trial.

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As an example of how much the book leaves out, Luskin points out that out of roughly 500 bibliographic references in the book, only two cite peer-reviewed pro-ID scientific papers — both published in 2004 — completely omitting over 300 peer-reviewed papers published since then. Papers on evolutionary informatics by Dembski, Marks, and Ewert? Absent. Michael Behe’s 2010 peer-reviewed paper in Quarterly Review of Biology on molecular loss-of-function, part of the research that fueled his groundbreaking new argument in 2019’s Darwin Devolves? Not discussed by Howell. Stephen Meyer’s novel arguments in his 2013 bestseller Darwin’s Doubt? Non-existent in Designer Science. And the list goes on: experimental protein research from Biologic Institute, multiple post-Dover publications on human origins and the origin of the human mind and consciousness, and more.

As Luskin observes, by ignoring these publications, Designer Science presents a severely incomplete and inaccurate picture of the actual scientific output of the ID research program.

Download the podcast, listen to it, or watch it here. This is Part 2 of a two-part discussion. Watch or listen to Part 1!

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