Science and Culture Today Discovering Design in Nature

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Douglas Axe
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Günter Bechly
Bespectacled Michael Behe in Green Shirt, Coat, and Cap
Michael J. Behe
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David Berlinski
David Berlinski
Eric Cassell
David Coppedge
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William A. Dembski
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Michael Denton
Michael Egnor
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Michael Flannery
Ann Gauger
Howard Glicksman
Guillermo Gonzalez at Garden of the Gods, July 2022
Guillermo Gonzalez
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Bruce Gordon
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Eric Hedin
Cornelius Hunter
Cornelius G. Hunter
Stephen J. Iacoboni
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David Klinghoffer in 2021
David Klinghoffer
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Wolf-Ekkehard Lönnig
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Casey Luskin
Casey Luskin
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Andrew McDiarmid
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Jonathan McLatchie
Stephen C. Meyer
Brian Miller
Walter Myers III
Paul Nelson at Car Museum
Paul Nelson
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Denyse O’Leary
Emily Reeves
Emily Sandico
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Granville Sewell
Robert Shedinger
Geoffrey Simmons
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Wesley J. Smith
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Rob Stadler
Neil Thomas
Jonathan Wells
John G. West
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Daniel Witt
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Jonathan Witt

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The Missing Two Decades! What C. W. Howell Left Out of His “History” of ID

Andrew McDiarmid
September 17, 2026
History of Science, Intelligent Design
3
Categories
History of Science
Intelligent Design
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Is the intelligent design movement a short-lived phenomenon that has come and gone? Or is its steady and consistent growth evidence of a flourishing scientific program? On a new episode of ID the Future, I conclude my conversation with Dr. Casey Luskin about his critique of a recent book from New York University Press, Designer Science: A History of Intelligent Design in America, by C. W. Howell, that portrays the ID movement as a short-lived political, cultural, and religious phenomenon that has produced little new research in the last two decades. 

In Part 1 of the discussion, Luskin focused on one of the most significant errors in Designer Science: a wholly fabricated quote from pioneering ID scientist Dr. Michael Behe. In the second half of the conversation, Luskin turns to another major problem: Designer Science almost entirely ignores intelligent design’s post-2005 scientific progress, falsely claiming that the movement has produced no new arguments since the Dover trial. 

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As an example of how much the book leaves out, Luskin points out that out of roughly 500 bibliographic references in the book, only two cite peer-reviewed pro-ID scientific papers — both published in 2004 — completely omitting over 300 peer-reviewed papers published since then. Papers on evolutionary informatics by Dembski, Marks, and Ewert? Absent. Michael Behe’s 2010 peer-reviewed paper in Quarterly Review of Biology on molecular loss-of-function, part of the research that fueled his groundbreaking new argument in 2019’s Darwin Devolves? Not discussed by Howell. Stephen Meyer’s novel arguments in his 2013 bestseller Darwin’s Doubt? Non-existent in Designer Science. And the list goes on: experimental protein research from Biologic Institute, multiple post-Dover publications on human origins and the origin of the human mind and consciousness, and more.

As Luskin observes, by ignoring these publications, Designer Science presents a severely incomplete and inaccurate picture of the actual scientific output of the ID research program.

Download the podcast, listen to it, or watch it here. This is Part 2 of a two-part discussion. Watch or listen to Part 1!

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