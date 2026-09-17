Science and Culture Today Discovering Design in Nature

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Douglas Axe
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Günter Bechly
Bespectacled Michael Behe in Green Shirt, Coat, and Cap
Michael J. Behe
Photo courtesy of Celeste Behe.
David Berlinski
David Berlinski
Eric Cassell
David Coppedge
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William A. Dembski
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Michael Denton
Michael Egnor
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Michael Flannery
Ann Gauger
Howard Glicksman
Guillermo Gonzalez at Garden of the Gods, July 2022
Guillermo Gonzalez
Photo by Nathan Jacobson, © Discovery Institute (CC BY-SA 4.0)
Bruce Gordon
Photo courtesy of Bruce Gordon
Eric Hedin
Cornelius Hunter
Cornelius G. Hunter
Stephen J. Iacoboni
Photo courtesy of Stephen Iacoboni
David Klinghoffer in 2021
David Klinghoffer
Photo by Casey Sernaqué
Wolf-Ekkehard Lönnig
Photo provided by Katja Deborah Lönnig
Casey Luskin
Casey Luskin
Photo by Nathan Jacobson, © Discovery Institute (CC BY-SA 4.0)
Andrew McDiarmid
Photo by Casey Sernaqué
Jonathan McLatchie
Stephen C. Meyer
Brian Miller
Walter Myers III
Paul Nelson at Car Museum
Paul Nelson
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Denyse O’Leary
Emily Reeves
Emily Sandico
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Granville Sewell
Robert Shedinger
Geoffrey Simmons
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Wesley J. Smith
Photo by Gary Fong, Used by Permission, All Rights Reserved
Rob Stadler
Neil Thomas
Jonathan Wells
John G. West
Photo by Chris Morgan, © Discovery Institute
Daniel Witt
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Jonathan Witt

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Latest

The Heavens Declare, and the Sky Tells

David Klinghoffer
September 17, 2026
Astronomy, Intelligent Design
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Astronomy
Intelligent Design
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Our friend and Science and Culture contributor Kirk Durston takes gorgeous astronomy and other nature photos. He graciously agreed to let me share these, with his captions. A full version of the cropped one above is below:

Spent some time on a northern river tonight and took a few photos. I call this one “September Night on the Pickerel River.”
Last night was one of those very rare nights here in southern Ontario, when I could actually see the Milky Way. I grabbed my camera and headed out into the backyard. Here’s the shot (24mm f1.4, 8 seconds at ISO 400, full frame camera).
Here is another photo I took in almost the opposite direction of the previous photo. The northern lights were bright enough to wash out the northern part of the sky. The faint, elongated smudge just to the left of centre is the Andromeda galaxy. I call this photo “Quiet Night on a Northern Lake.” (Tech specs are: Canon full frame camera, 14mm lens, 15 seconds at f1.4 and an ISO of 1600.)
Just got back this afternoon from a six-hour drive from northern Ontario. One night this past week, I wandered out to a point on the lake and took some nightscapes. Here is one I call “Mid-Summer’s Night on Sugar Lake.” For the techies … 14mm f1.4, 15 seconds at ISO 1600 (Canon R5 Mk II camera).

David Klinghoffer

Senior Fellow and Editor, Science and Culture Today
David Klinghoffer is a Senior Fellow with Discovery Institute’s Center for Science and Culture. He is the author of seven books including Plato’s Revenge: The New Science of the Immaterial Genome and The Lord Will Gather Me In: My Journey to Jewish Orthodoxy. A former senior editor at National Review, he has contributed to the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and other publications. He received an A.B. magna cum laude from Brown University in 1987. Born in Santa Monica, CA, he lives on Mercer Island, WA.
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