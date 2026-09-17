The Heavens Declare, and the Sky Tells

Our friend and Science and Culture contributor Kirk Durston takes gorgeous astronomy and other nature photos. He graciously agreed to let me share these, with his captions. A full version of the cropped one above is below:

Spent some time on a northern river tonight and took a few photos. I call this one “September Night on the Pickerel River.”

Last night was one of those very rare nights here in southern Ontario, when I could actually see the Milky Way. I grabbed my camera and headed out into the backyard. Here’s the shot (24mm f1.4, 8 seconds at ISO 400, full frame camera).

Here is another photo I took in almost the opposite direction of the previous photo. The northern lights were bright enough to wash out the northern part of the sky. The faint, elongated smudge just to the left of centre is the Andromeda galaxy. I call this photo “Quiet Night on a Northern Lake.” (Tech specs are: Canon full frame camera, 14mm lens, 15 seconds at f1.4 and an ISO of 1600.)