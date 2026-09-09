The Marvel of a Seed — Applications for Intelligent Design

A few years ago, an article I wrote about the intelligently designed properties of seeds focused on their multicellular complexity and potent reproducibility, far beyond the most advanced human biotechnology.

To claim that researchers in synthetic biochemistry have no idea how to form even a single cell out of prebiotic materials, let alone the complex interactions of many cells within a seed, is no exaggeration.

Any Self-Replicating Mechanism

Here, I would like to explore the implications of growth imbedded within a seed. The power of the exponential growth of “offspring” is inherent in any self-replicating mechanism for which the birth-rate exceeds die-off. Population growth of living things, if unchecked, could fill the Earth in surprisingly short order, and a well-designed system even needs to incorporate a way to moderate biotic populations.

Intelligent design is evident when considering the complexities involved not only in the origin of life, but in governing its proliferation.

Exponential growth obviously occurs with non-living things as well, such as money in an account with compounded interest. But more to the point, the spread of ideas and beliefs can also grow exponentially. For example, the Pew Research Center reports on the global population growth of people who accept Christianity:

… the fastest growth in the number of Christians over the past century has been in sub-Saharan Africa (a roughly 60-fold increase, from fewer than 9 million in 1910 to more than 516 million in 2010) and in the Asia-Pacific region (a roughly 10-fold increase, from about 28 million in 1910 to more than 285 million in 2010).

To the Forefront

When one belief or idea overcomes an older, competing belief, a paradigm shift begins to emerge. As I mentioned in a previous Science and Culture article, an idea or theory based in truth that aligns with reality will rise to the forefront, based on the existence of continued evidential support. Intelligent design has experienced this support since its inception, affirming its alignment with reality. It’s reasonable, then, to expect a paradigm shift with ID overtaking materialism, as materialism becomes sterile and loses its appeal.

Growth of the ID movement has occurred through “sowing the seeds” of evidential support for the theory. Scientific evidence and appeals to common sense have both produced growth in the reasonable conviction of a designed world. It can sometimes feel discouraging, however, that the response isn’t more widespread. The skeptical response remains common.

Perspectives from Farming

Wisdom from the field of farming can provide some helpful perspective here. We’ve undoubtedly heard the parable of the farmer who sowed seeds, and some — apparently most — fell on hard or unproductive soil. But the encouraging thing is that the seeds that fell on good soil were received in a way that produced a multiplied yield, more than enough to make up for the ones that “didn’t take.”

In the process of sharing the evidence for ID, even if more of those who hear end up rejecting it than accepting it, true growth can still result. The key is in the fruitfulness of those who hear. If those who hear the arguments for ID understand the message to the point where they can in turn help others to understand, then a net positive yield results.

For example, let’s say that only one out of four people who encounter the evidence for ID, through reading an article or a book, or listening to an ID the Future podcast receive it with understanding. But if in the future, those share their convictions with others, they may be able to reproduce themselves many times over. In this way, net growth of those who see design, purpose, and ultimate human worth will occur.

Maintaining Old Growth?

Visible and voluble critics of ID still abound, but are they planting seeds, or are they just attempting to maintain old growth? Apart from planting seeds that reproduce, the movement will be barely viable and will inevitably decline. A notable indication of such a decline in atheism and Darwinian materialism has already been observed. As John West comments,

Darwinists may be devolving, but intelligent design proponents are progressing.

Initiatives by the Center for Science and Culture, such as ID Education Day, and the Summer Seminars, have been fruitfully planting seeds in fertile soil and will certainly continue to produce a multiplication effect. As those who attend these events receive motivation and confidence, multiplied growth will occur as they share with others the exciting discoveries pointing to ID. Young scholars who are encouraged by the clear evidence for ID may well contribute further with new discoveries showing that we live in a designed world.

We all can have the privilege of planting seeds, whether teaching a seminar about ID or simply through informal conversations. Sometimes our words may fall on hard ground, but we never know the extent of multiplied fruit that may come from those who hear with an open heart.