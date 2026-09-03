In my previous article, I describe how a recent paper proposing chemical pathways to life’s origin recycles failed models and exaggerates the results of previous studies. Here I will illustrate the shortcomings of self-organizational hypotheses by critiquing a preprint by Nayan Chakraborty and Shashi Thutupalli, titled “De novo emergence of metabolically active protocells.” I suspect the paper will eventually find a home in a popular journal, since it contains the imaginative storytelling, speculative leaps, and inflated claims that have become staples of the origin-of-life literature.

Production of Microspheres

Chakraborty and Thutupalli devised an experiment that they argue mimics processes that could have occurred on the early Earth and generated protocells, hypothesized precursors to the first autonomous cell. The investigators combined high concentrations of formaldehyde, phosphate, iron, and molybdenum compounds in a carefully prepared mixture. This feedstock formed hollow microscopic spheres “containing smaller, spherical inclusions.” The chemical system also produced a diverse assortment of organic molecules, including compounds “consistent with lipid-like, amino-acid/peptide-like, and carbohydrate-like classes.” The investigators ruptured some of the microspheres resulting in the smaller spherules growing further in the surrounding solution:

Here, we show that a homogeneous aqueous chemical mixture containing phosphorus, iron, molybdenum salts and formaldehyde spontaneously self-organizes into compartments that couple robust non-equilibrium chemical dynamics to their own growth. These structures mature to a sustained, dissipative steady state and support an organic synthetic engine, producing diverse molecular species including many core biomolecular classes. Internal spherules that are themselves growth-competent are produced within the protocells, establishing a rudimentary mode of self-perpetuation.

They argue that the chemical dynamics resembles a simple cellular metabolism:

Taken together, our results demonstrate a continuous route from simple feedstocks to protocells that exhibit proto-metabolic behaviour: compartments that actively shape their own composition while sustaining organic synthesis. This is more than chemistry in bulk solution or passive precipitation: the system remains in a long-lived, energy-dissipating non-equilibrium regime with continued feedstock consumption and product turnover rather than relaxing after a transient burst.

Biological Disconnect

The authors make sweeping claims about the significance of their results. But, upon close inspection, their study offers no support for the spontaneous emergence of life. The microspheres formed only when a specific combination of chemicals was supplied at carefully chosen concentrations — several of them orders of magnitude above those expected in natural settings — and under strongly acidic conditions. No known early-Earth environment resembled this setting. If the mixture were introduced into a realistic ancient environment, dilution, changes in pH, and introduction of contaminants would have halted microsphere production. Eventually, anything exhibiting “proto-metabolic behaviour” or resembling a “protocell” would have dissipated or degraded.

Yet the core problem is not unrealistic chemistry. In nearly every relevant respect, the manufactured system operates in a manner fundamentally different from life, and in several ways, almost the exact opposite:

Reactions proceed through largely uncontrolled bulk chemistry rather than enzyme-guided pathways.

Energy is dissipated through spontaneous reactions rather than selectively captured and directed toward specific cellular processes.

The reactions observed in the experiment proceed toward lower free energy, whereas many essential biological processes are thermodynamically unfavorable and occur only because cells couple them to energy-releasing reactions.

Generic boundaries arise through passive self-assembly rather than through the construction and maintenance of highly organized, asymmetric cell membranes with tightly regulated selective permeability.

No informational system directs the manufacture, maintenance, or operations of biologically relevant structures.

Design Inference

Not only does the origin of life through undirected processes appear implausible, but the positive evidence for design in even the simplest cells is unambiguous. William Dembski and Winston Ewert in the second edition of The Design Inference reiterate and expand upon their thesis that the central criterion for identifying design is specified complexity (SC): patterns or artifacts corresponding to low probability and high specificity (here, here). My article in BIO-Complexity, titled “Framing Dembski and Ewert’s Specification Model for Design Detection within Montañez’s Canonical Specified Complexity Formalism,” elucidates further how specificity corresponds to a quantitative measure of specialness.

The SC formalism directly applies to the synthesis of studies on the origin of life, minimally complex cells (MCCs), and minimally complex self-replicating machines. See my chapters in The Mystery of Life’s Origin: The Continuing Controversy and Science and Faith in Dialogue. Any such comprehensive analysis yields an estimate of the probability of a configuration of atoms corresponding to a MCC that is fantastically small. Moreover, a MCC requires an integrated architecture of energy production, information storage, communication, manufacturing, selective transport, repair, and algorithmic control, with each system tightly coordinated with the others.

These features are not merely complex (i.e., improbable); they exhibit the kind of specified hierarchical organization and functional interdependence that in every other context we associate with engineering. The failure of experiments to bridge the gap between spontaneous chemistry and cellular organization only heightens the contrast. Conversely, the close correspondence between the design patterns seen in life and human engineering (e.g., control feedback loops, signal processing, and embedded computing) reveal high levels of specialness, fulfilling the second criterion for design detection. The denial of the evidence of design does not result from thoughtful analysis, empirical data, or careful logic but from philosophical commitments. Those in the public who do not share the same philosophy as atheists and agnostics deserve to hear the truth about how cells display a clear signature of design.