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John West on Jeremy Boreing Show, Today at 2 PM: Birthright Citizenship and America 250

David Klinghoffer
July 1, 2026
Faith & Science, Political Science
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Faith & Science
Political Science
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Supreme Court Rejects Trump’s Bid to Curtail Birthright Citizenship.” That’s today’s headline and so it couldn’t be better timed that John West will be on the Jeremy Boreing Show today at 2 pm Pacific time to talk about just that: “Birthright Citizenship, the Declaration, and Fighting for American Exceptionalism.” They will be joined by Eric Metaxas and Rick Green. See it here, live:

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From the show description:

America turns 250 this year, and the arguments about what this country actually is — and whether it’s worth keeping — are coming from every direction at once. Jeremy opens with the Supreme Court’s ruling on birthright citizenship and the Fourteenth Amendment, then traces it back to a deeper question: what did the founders actually risk when they signed the Declaration of Independence, and what does America owe them 250 years later?

Jeremy is joined by a panel built for exactly this moment.

The Jeremy Boreing Show is smart, provocative, and has its head screwed on straight — somewhat of a rarity today. This will be very interesting. Dr. West’s new book is Endowed by Our Creator: The Bible, Science, and the Battle for America’s Soul.

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