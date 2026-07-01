Science and Culture Today Discovering Design in Nature

Authors

Douglas Axe
Photo provided by Doug Axe.
Günter Bechly
Bespectacled Michael Behe in Green Shirt, Coat, and Cap
Michael J. Behe
Photo courtesy of Celeste Behe.
David Berlinski
David Berlinski
Eric Cassell
David Coppedge
Photo provided by David Coppedge.
William A. Dembski
Image provided by Bill Dembski
Michael Denton
Michael Egnor
Photo by Nathan Jacobson for Discovery Institute (CC-BY)
Michael Flannery
Ann Gauger
Howard Glicksman
Guillermo Gonzalez at Garden of the Gods, July 2022
Guillermo Gonzalez
Photo by Nathan Jacobson, © Discovery Institute (CC BY-SA 4.0)
Bruce Gordon
Photo courtesy of Bruce Gordon
Eric Hedin
Cornelius Hunter
Cornelius G. Hunter
Stephen J. Iacoboni
Photo courtesy of Stephen Iacoboni
David Klinghoffer in 2021
David Klinghoffer
Photo by Casey Sernaqué
Wolf-Ekkehard Lönnig
Photo provided by Katja Deborah Lönnig
Casey Luskin
Casey Luskin
Photo by Nathan Jacobson, © Discovery Institute (CC BY-SA 4.0)
Andrew McDiarmid
Photo by Casey Sernaqué
Jonathan McLatchie
Stephen C. Meyer
Brian Miller
Walter Myers III
Paul Nelson at Car Museum
Paul Nelson
Photo by Nathan Jacobson for Discovery Institute (CC BY)
Denyse O’Leary
Emily Reeves
Emily Sandico
Photo provided by Emily Sandico
Granville Sewell
Robert Shedinger
Geoffrey Simmons
Photo by Nathan Jacobson for Discovery Institute (CC-BY)
Wesley J. Smith
Photo by Gary Fong, Used by Permission, All Rights Reserved
Rob Stadler
Neil Thomas
Jonathan Wells
John G. West
Photo by Chris Morgan, © Discovery Institute
Daniel Witt
Photo provided by Daniel Witt.
Jonathan Witt

The Declaration of Independence, July 4, 1776
Image: "The Declaration of Independence, July 4, 1776," by John Trumbull, via GPA Photo Archive/Flickr (cropped).
Latest

Are Our Rights Blessed by God, or Begrudged by Government?

Charles Thaxton and Stephen C. Meyer
July 1, 2026
Ethics, Faith & Science, Intelligent Design
3
Categories
Ethics
Faith & Science
Intelligent Design
Share
Facebook
Twitter/X
LinkedIn
Flipboard
Print
Email

As America approaches its 250th birthday, a look back at the past century — what Americans have witnessed in the world — seems in order. What have we observed and what can be learned from it? What, it’s worth wondering, are our prospects for the coming fifty years that will lead up to our country’s 300th anniversary?

The 20th century saw an unprecedented expansion of scientific knowledge. It also saw episodes of human rights abuse— to put it mildly — unparalleled both in magnitude and cruelty. Even as the double helix discovery, quantum theory, and the development of the polio vaccine manifested some of man’s most ennobling capabilities, the gulags and gas chambers demonstrated with equal force that scientific prowess alone does not confirm the existence of civilization — if civilization is to be measured by a commitment to protecting what the Declaration of Independence calls our “unalienable rights.”

What Cultures and Governments Think

In a great many places, human rights have been an imperiled commodity. Yet in every situation, protections accorded human rights have reflected what cultures and governments think about the value and dignity of man. The scientific disciplines, which have increasingly helped to define our view of mankind, have indirectly played an important role in the discussion about human rights, precisely because man’s idea of man ultimately decides the respect that human rights receive.

Human rights might be defined as the legal and political manifestation of a culture’s perception of human dignity. Yet cultures do not create human dignity any more than governments create human rights; at best, societies will acknowledge dignity by preserving rights. Harvard Law professor Harold J. Berman detected this assumption at the heart of Western democracy. In the West, he noted, “the fundamental rights of individual persons exist independently of the state.” While by contrast under Marxist and other totalitarian governments, “all rights are granted by the state and are inevitably subordinate to [its] power.”

But Which Way Should It Be?

Do human rights have validity apart from government decree or are they merely granted by it?

In the Western tradition human rights have been said to exist independently of the state because they have been based upon human dignity. The American Bill of Rights, for example, offers what Supreme Court Justice William J. Brennan called “a sublime oration on the dignity of man.”

The word dignity comes from the Latin dignitas meaning “glory.” Historically, Western society has derived its belief in the dignity of man from the Judeo-Christian belief that man is the glory of God, made in His image. According to this view, human rights depend upon the Creator who made man with dignity, not upon the state.

In the formulation of the Declaration of Independence, “men … are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights.” That has been the theme of the Center for Science and Culture’s own observation of the Declaration’s 250th anniversary, reflected in the title of John West’s recent book Endowed by Our Creator: The Bible, Science, and the Battle for America’s Soul.

Tomorrow, “On Our 250th Anniversary, There Is a Battle for America’s Soul.”

Editor’s note: This article is adapted from an essay originally published in the Los Angeles Times.

Charles Thaxton

Fellow, Center for Science and Culture
Charles Thaxton received his Ph.D. in physical chemistry from Iowa State University. He completed two post-doctoral programs, one in history of science at Harvard University and the second in the molecular biology laboratories of Brandeis University. He has specialized in the origin of life and in science’s relationship with Christianity through history.

Stephen C. Meyer

Director, Center for Science and Culture
Dr. Stephen C. Meyer received his PhD from the University of Cambridge in the philosophy of science. A former geophysicist and college professor, he now directs the Center for Science and Culture at Discovery Institute in Seattle. He is author of the New York Times-bestseller Darwin’s Doubt (2013) as well as the book Signature in the Cell (2009) and Return of the God Hypothesis (2021). In 2004, Meyer ignited a firestorm of media and scientific controversy when a biology journal at the Smithsonian Institution published his peer-reviewed scientific article advancing intelligent design. Meyer has been featured on national television and radio programs, including The NewsHour with Jim Lehrer, CBS’s Sunday Morning, NBC’s Nightly News, ABC’s World News, Good Morning America, Nightline, FOX News Live, and the Tavis Smiley show on PBS. He has also been featured in two New York Times front-page stories and has garnered attention in other top-national media.
Benefiting from Science & Culture Today?
Support the Center for Science and Culture and ensure that we can continue to publish counter-cultural commentary and original reporting and analysis on scientific research, evolution, neuroscience, bioethics, and intelligent design.

© Discovery Institute