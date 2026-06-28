Science and Culture Today Discovering Design in Nature

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John West: Science and the American Founding

Science & Culture
June 28, 2026
Faith & Science, History of Science, Political Science
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Faith & Science
History of Science
Political Science
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John West writing at Townhall anticipates the upcoming weekend’s observance of the 250th anniversary of American independence:

On July 4, Americans will celebrate the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. At the heart of that document is the proclamation that “all men are created equal” and “are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights.”

Today, many people think that belief in a Creator is a subjective preference based on their personal faith. But that was not the view of America’s Founders. Nor was it the view held by many of the thinkers who preceded them.

More than two millennia ago, key Greek and Roman thinkers already argued that nature supplies objective evidence of a Creator. Marveling at the vast array of stars in the heavens, the Roman statesman and philosopher Cicero concluded: “Not merely did their creation postulate intelligence, but… intelligence of a high order.”

The Bible taught the same: “The heavens declare the glory of God; the skies proclaim the work of His hands” (Psalm 19:1, NIV) and “since the creation of the world God’s invisible qualities — His eternal power and divine nature — have been clearly seen, being understood from what has been made, so that people are without excuse” (Romans 1:20).

Read the rest at “Endowed by Our Creator: How Science Points to the Truths of the Declaration of Independence.” Dr. West’s new book is Endowed by Our Creator: The Bible, Science, and the Battle for America’s Soul.

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