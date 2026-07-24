Science and Culture Today Discovering Design in Nature

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Douglas Axe
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Günter Bechly
Bespectacled Michael Behe in Green Shirt, Coat, and Cap
Michael J. Behe
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David Berlinski
David Berlinski
Eric Cassell
David Coppedge
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William A. Dembski
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Michael Denton
Michael Egnor
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Michael Flannery
Ann Gauger
Howard Glicksman
Guillermo Gonzalez at Garden of the Gods, July 2022
Guillermo Gonzalez
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Bruce Gordon
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Eric Hedin
Cornelius Hunter
Cornelius G. Hunter
Stephen J. Iacoboni
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David Klinghoffer in 2021
David Klinghoffer
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Wolf-Ekkehard Lönnig
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Casey Luskin
Casey Luskin
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Andrew McDiarmid
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Jonathan McLatchie
Stephen C. Meyer
Brian Miller
Walter Myers III
Paul Nelson at Car Museum
Paul Nelson
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Denyse O’Leary
Emily Reeves
Emily Sandico
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Granville Sewell
Robert Shedinger
Geoffrey Simmons
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Wesley J. Smith
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Rob Stadler
Neil Thomas
Jonathan Wells
John G. West
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Daniel Witt
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Jonathan Witt

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Photo credit: Ed Uthman, Houston, Texas, USA, CC BY 3.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0>, via Wikimedia Commons.
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High School Science with an Intelligent Design Perspective? Yes, Please!

Andrew McDiarmid
July 24, 2026
Biology, Chemistry, Science Education
2
Categories
Biology
Chemistry
Science Education
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Is it possible to integrate the evidence for intelligent design into full-length high school biology and chemistry courses? Of course! Are such courses currently available to homeschool students? Absolutely! Discovery Institute Academy offers innovative online science courses for homeschool students taught from the perspective that nature reflects intelligent design.

On a new episode of ID the Future, I welcome the instructors of DI Academy’s biology and chemistry courses, Kristin Marais and Summer Edwards, to give us a fresh look at this year’s classes.

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Kristin and Summer explain why they’re so passionate about teaching their subject and how the courses are designed with maximum flexibility to allow as many families as possible to participate. They also describe the benefits of teaching students to study nature with the perspective that it reflects intelligent design. Once a student learns this, observations and details once perhaps taken for granted or dismissed as evolutionary magic can be reassessed and fully appreciated as evidence of real design in nature, not just the illusion of design.

Download the podcast, listen to it, or watch it here. And hurry! Registration deadlines for this year’s courses are fast approaching!

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