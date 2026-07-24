Is it possible to integrate the evidence for intelligent design into full-length high school biology and chemistry courses? Of course! Are such courses currently available to homeschool students? Absolutely! Discovery Institute Academy offers innovative online science courses for homeschool students taught from the perspective that nature reflects intelligent design.

On a new episode of ID the Future, I welcome the instructors of DI Academy’s biology and chemistry courses, Kristin Marais and Summer Edwards, to give us a fresh look at this year’s classes.

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Kristin and Summer explain why they’re so passionate about teaching their subject and how the courses are designed with maximum flexibility to allow as many families as possible to participate. They also describe the benefits of teaching students to study nature with the perspective that it reflects intelligent design. Once a student learns this, observations and details once perhaps taken for granted or dismissed as evolutionary magic can be reassessed and fully appreciated as evidence of real design in nature, not just the illusion of design.

Download the podcast, listen to it, or watch it here. And hurry! Registration deadlines for this year’s courses are fast approaching!

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