Luskin: If Aliens Exist, They Were Designed Just Like We Were

Last night I watched the 2025 documentary The Age of Disclosure, which, if nothing else, should persuade you that aliens visiting Earth is not just an idea to snicker at. I’m an agnostic on these purported technologically super-advanced creatures with their physics-defying crafts. I’m also doubtful about believing the government. Still, there are too many seemingly credible office-holders, as well as military pilots and others, willing to go on record about what they know for me to dismiss the whole idea.

Now in a timely fashion, along comes our colleague Dr. Casey Luskin with a very interesting and relevant article in the Epoch Times. His point is fundamental, quite striking, and original.

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Luskin reminds us that only the purposeful guidance of the same designer of nature that acted at the Big Bang can explain life’s origins — anywhere in the cosmos. Unintelligent forces aren’t capable of that, as the upcoming theatrical documentary The Story of Everything makes beautifully clear. It follows that, whatever intelligence designed us, also designed any extraterrestrials that exist, if they do exist.

Aliens on the Brain

From, “Think Aliens Are the Answer? Think Again”:

Americans, it seems, have aliens on our brains. President Donald Trump, who has ordered the government to release files on UFOs, recently said the disclosure process has “found many very interesting documents,” and “the first releases will begin very, very soon.” That may or may not happen before Steven Spielberg’s blockbuster “Disclosure Day” hits theaters in June. The trailer, at least, is very intense, centering on a whistleblower who has stolen data related to alien life visiting Earth and vows “full disclosure to the whole world.” Spielberg calls his film “more truth than fiction,” and the film itself promises to “upend all established order.”

If you’re skeptical about such claims, well, isn’t the universe of such a scale that there has just got to be intelligent life elsewhere? It evolved just like we did, right? Writes Luskin:

[That’s] a very safe argument. No hard evidence of aliens is required. It’s just a supposition, with a dash of science, that they “ought” to exist. Yes, the universe is vast, but the logic about aliens is loaded with dubious assumptions. First, it assumes that life evolved naturally on Earth. If so, it follows that life should evolve anywhere under the right conditions. If the universe is big enough, then “statistically,” life “must” have evolved elsewhere. … [A]s a scientist, I have major reservations about the alien argument. Its first premise—that life evolved naturally—isn’t supported by compelling evidence…. Life is a highly ordered phenomenon built on an information-rich genetic code that programs 3D-printed nanoscale cellular machines whose efficiency dwarfs any human technology…. The standard rejoinder says natural selection builds complexity slowly, over time. But natural selection requires a self-replicating system, and self-replication requires molecular machines and other biomolecules that store and process information, metabolize nutrients, and protect life from environmental harm. There is no gradual buildup to such irreducible complexity. Either all the necessary parts are present, and you have a living cell — or they aren’t, and you have a blob of dead chemicals…. If alien life does exist elsewhere — and that’s still a very big “if” — then just like life on Earth, it must have been intelligently designed.

And, since the cosmos has only one origin, there can be only one intelligent originator.

A Mischievous Thought

Luskin concludes:

Our vast, beautiful universe wasn’t the work of aliens but of a single transcendent creator who crafted the cosmos, its laws, and all its inhabitants — whether they be human, alien, or something else.

Read the rest at the Epoch Times.

I had a mischievous thought. If the government ever does yield up its secrets to us as Trump promises — “very, very soon” — we may have to face the reality that the aliens aren’t fully “alien” at all. The Age of Disclosure suggests they may be creatures of Earth, intelligent but not human. Maybe.

However, if the creator is God, as traditionally understood, remember that faiths around the world speak of him as a parent, usually a father. What do you call it when creatures share a parent? Whatever their place of origin, whether they are benign or not, their sharing with us a designer, a creator, would make the “aliens,” in some sense, our distant relations.