Meyer: Time Is the Archenemy of an Unguided Origin of Life

Science and Culture Today Discovering Design in Nature

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Douglas Axe
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Günter Bechly
Bespectacled Michael Behe in Green Shirt, Coat, and Cap
Michael J. Behe
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David Berlinski
David Berlinski
Eric Cassell
David Coppedge
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William A. Dembski
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Michael Denton
Michael Egnor
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Michael Flannery
Ann Gauger
Howard Glicksman
Guillermo Gonzalez at Garden of the Gods, July 2022
Guillermo Gonzalez
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Bruce Gordon
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Eric Hedin
Cornelius Hunter
Cornelius G. Hunter
Stephen J. Iacoboni
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David Klinghoffer in 2021
David Klinghoffer
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Wolf-Ekkehard Lönnig
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Casey Luskin
Casey Luskin
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Andrew McDiarmid
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Jonathan McLatchie
Stephen C. Meyer
Brian Miller
Walter Myers III
Paul Nelson at Car Museum
Paul Nelson
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Denyse O’Leary
Emily Reeves
Emily Sandico
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Granville Sewell
Robert Shedinger
Geoffrey Simmons
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Wesley J. Smith
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Rob Stadler
Neil Thomas
Jonathan Wells
John G. West
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Daniel Witt
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Jonathan Witt

origin-of-blobs
Photo source: Daily Dose of Wisdom, via YouTube (screenshot).
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Meyer: Time Is the Archenemy of an Unguided Origin of Life

David Klinghoffer
April 23, 2026
Origin of Life, Scientific Reasoning
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Categories
Origin of Life
Scientific Reasoning
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Brandon McGuire at the YouTube channel Daily Dose of Wisdom had a great idea. He showed Stephen Meyer a viral video from another channel, the “actually very cool most of the time” Veritasium, and had him react live and on the spot. The video in question claims to show how the unguided origin of life is super easy to envision, involving random chemical “blobs” forming into a convenient replicator, given enough time.

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Open "Stephen Meyer Reacts To VIRAL Science Lies (Brilliant Takedown!)" directly

Dr. Meyer explains some of the many problems with this simplification, including the role of time. Rather than a “hero,” time is an archenemy of spontaneously arising complexity — evolution before biology — on the early Earth. For one thing, “The processes of chemical decay happen at much faster rates than the processes of chemical assembly.”

That and other issues with the origin of life are tackled by Dr. Meyer, the formidable Rice University chemist James Tour, and other scientists in the upcoming theatrical documentary The Story of Everything, which opens nationally on Thursday, April 30. Find tickets here.

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