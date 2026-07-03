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The Science of Darwin and Marx Provides No Support for “Unalienable Rights”

Charles Thaxton and Stephen C. Meyer
July 3, 2026
Evolution, Intelligent Design, Political Science
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Evolution
Intelligent Design
Political Science
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While looking forward to the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, we observed yesterday, as Leon Kass put it, “the erosion … of the idea of man as something splendid or divine.” That is what the Declaration recognized in man’s status as having been “endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights.” John West’s new book — Endowed by Our Creator: The Bible, Science, and the Battle for America’s Soul — reflects the fact that our special human stature has been under attack, with science often enlisted in the assault.

In this context, the rights enshrined in the Declaration of Independence may seem no more than the chauvinism of our species. In response to such absurd but seemingly inescapable conclusions, some have hoped that merely reiterating the Judeo-Christian doctrine of creation will restore the grounds for preserving human dignity. But no doctrine can give man dignity, let alone one that is no longer believed. No “useful fiction” can rescue man from his current moral dilemma; for fictions remain useful only as long as they are not regarded as such.

What Establishes Our Dignity?

Even so, Judaism and Christianity do not teach that the doctrine of man’s creation in the Divine image establishes his dignity. They teach that the fact of man’s creation has established human dignity. Only if man is (in fact) a product of special Divine purposes — what is called intelligent design — can his claim to distinctive or intrinsic dignity be sustained. Indeed, if dignity is built into man by his Creator then certain rights are “unalienable.” Moreover, it follows that if man’s dignity is a fact of his origin, human rights are independent of religious or philosophical convictions, just as they are independent of the state. If the traditional view of man’s origin is correct, people have human rights whether they believe they do or not.

Voltaire said that madness is to have erroneous perceptions and to reason correctly from them. Historically, from the standpoint of human rights, madness prevailed under Marxist government like the Eastern bloc at the time of Soviet domination. Moreover, such madness adhered, and still does in other nations, to the pattern Voltaire described: indifference to human rights is reasoned correctly from an erroneous perception — a materialist perception that Karl Marx himself held to be scientific.

Yet we in the U.S. and other Western countries, with our own familiar materialist scientific view of man, have created a curious situation. The orthodoxies of Judaism and Christianity contend that man has dignity because he has been created in the image and glory of God. If the orthodox view is false, as is widely assumed in the academic and legal professions, then one must wonder how long it will be until we in the West reason correctly from a strictly scientific perception of human nature.

A Crucial Shared Conviction

We might well remember that neither the edifice of Western technical sophistication nor the “science” of Marx, or of Darwin, can provide any firm ground for asserting these rights. Instead, productive proclamations of human rights depend upon a shared conviction that man’s dignity is inherent — safe from any political expedient — as our Western religious heritage once asserted, and as the Declaration of Independence still does

Public, and especially political, references to this heritage doubtless offend the sensibilities of a secular age. Nevertheless, if the traditional understanding of man is correct, if it is not only doctrinal but factual, then governments can derive human rights from a dignity that actually exists. But if the traditional view is false and the modern scientific view prevails, then there is no dignity and human rights are a delusion, around the world and in the West as well.

Editor’s note: This article is adapted from an essay originally published in the Los Angeles Times.

Charles Thaxton

Fellow, Center for Science and Culture
Charles Thaxton received his Ph.D. in physical chemistry from Iowa State University. He completed two post-doctoral programs, one in history of science at Harvard University and the second in the molecular biology laboratories of Brandeis University. He has specialized in the origin of life and in science’s relationship with Christianity through history.

Stephen C. Meyer

Director, Center for Science and Culture
Dr. Stephen C. Meyer received his PhD from the University of Cambridge in the philosophy of science. A former geophysicist and college professor, he now directs the Center for Science and Culture at Discovery Institute in Seattle. He is author of the New York Times-bestseller Darwin’s Doubt (2013) as well as the book Signature in the Cell (2009) and Return of the God Hypothesis (2021). In 2004, Meyer ignited a firestorm of media and scientific controversy when a biology journal at the Smithsonian Institution published his peer-reviewed scientific article advancing intelligent design. Meyer has been featured on national television and radio programs, including The NewsHour with Jim Lehrer, CBS’s Sunday Morning, NBC’s Nightly News, ABC’s World News, Good Morning America, Nightline, FOX News Live, and the Tavis Smiley show on PBS. He has also been featured in two New York Times front-page stories and has garnered attention in other top-national media.
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