Science and Culture Today Discovering Design in Nature

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Guillermo Gonzalez at Garden of the Gods, July 2022
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Casey Luskin
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Andrew McDiarmid
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Stephen C. Meyer
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Aboard a Submarine to Explore a Living Cell

Andrew McDiarmid
July 2, 2026
Biology, Genetics, Intelligent Design
3
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Biology
Genetics
Intelligent Design
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Imagine you have been invited to a futuristic discovery center, a lavishly funded facility that has pioneered the ability to shrink people and objects many orders of magnitude. What if you could climb aboard an incredible shrinking submarine and travel into the heart of a living cell? This would be a tour like no other, to be sure! You’d get a glimpse of DNA, molecular machines, and cellular architecture, certainly, but you’d also bear witness to the workings of a hidden world of information and epigenetic controls operating beyond the physical structures of life.

On a new episode of ID the Future, historian of science Dr. Tom Woodward reads an excerpt from his new book Epigenetics and the Architect, co-authored with Dr. James Gills. And rather than beginning with definitions and diagrams, he invites us on an imaginative journey inspired by sci-fi movie classics like Fantastic VoyageInnerspace, or Honey, I Shrunk the Kids.

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Open "How Information-Rich is the Cell? A Reading from Epigenetics and the Architect" directly

For decades, we’ve focused on DNA as life’s master blueprint. But modern discoveries have revealed additional layers of information that help direct, regulate, and coordinate cellular activity. These systems — collectively known as the epigenome — have opened an exciting new frontier in biology. In their new book, Dr. Woodward and Dr. Gills explore this frontier in depth.

So buckle up, close your eyes, and prepare to shrink to microscopic size as Dr. Woodward guides us through the bustling inner world of the living cell to give you a chance to grasp just how information-rich cellular life really is and why it can’t be so easily explained away by Darwinian evolutionary processes. Download the podcast, listen to it, or watch it here

Dig Deeper

  • Order your copy of Epigenetics and the Architect today!
  • Did you catch Andrew’s two-part interview with Dr. Woodward about his new book? Here’s Part 1.

Andrew McDiarmid

Director of Podcasting and Senior Fellow
Andrew McDiarmid is Director of Podcasting and a Senior Fellow at Discovery Institute. He is also a contributing writer to Mind Matters. He produces ID The Future, a podcast from the Center for Science & Culture that presents the case, research, and implications of intelligent design and explores the debate over evolution. He writes and speaks regularly on the impact of technology on human living. Discovery Institute co-founder and bestselling author George Gilder has called McDiarmid “a scintillating venturer beyond the surfaces of technology to their hidden depths and meanings.” His work has appeared in numerous publications, including the Wall Street Journal, New York Post, Chicago Tribune, San Francisco Chronicle, Daily Wire, Real Clear Politics, Newsmax, The American Spectator, Technoskeptic Magazine, and elsewhere. In addition to his roles at Discovery Institute, he promotes his homeland as host of the Scottish culture and music podcast Simply Scottish. Andrew holds an MA in Teaching from Seattle Pacific University and a BA in English/Creative Writing from the University of Washington.
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