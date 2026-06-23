New Book: Epigenome Is the Genome’s Sophisticated Dance Partner

Many of us have heard about one of the biggest discoveries in modern biology: the discovery of the information code embedded in DNA. But perhaps an even bigger discovery than that would be that DNA isn’t running the show by itself. A second revolution is underway centered around a hidden layer of information beyond DNA that helps direct the development of every living thing. On a new episode of ID the Future, I welcome Dr. Tom Woodward to the show to discuss his new book, co-authored with Dr. James Gills: Epigenetics and the Architect: Evidence of Design at the Frontier of Biology. The book was published yesterday and is already Amazon’s #1 bestseller in genetics.

In Part 1 of a two-part discussion, Dr. Woodward describes a second revolution in biology that is currently unfolding beyond the initial discovery of the DNA double helix. DNA has long been seen as the primary blueprint of life, but Woodward explains that it does not act alone. Instead, Woodward says DNA has a sophisticated dance partner known as the epigenome. This hidden layer of information consists of additional codes and patterns that direct how a single fertilized cell can eventually transform into the trillions of specialized cells that make up a complex living organism.

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Profound Implications of the Findings

Woodward explores the profound implications of these findings, ranging from the debunking of the junk DNA myth to new insights into human health. He details how scientists are discovering layers of programmed instructions that act as master switches for our genes. Woodward points out that we can even improve our health and well-being by learning how our epigenome works. He touches on surprising research showing how lifestyle choices like diet and exercise can trigger immediate biological changes.

This is Part 1 of a conversation. In Part 2, Dr. Woodward will explain how the epigenome challenges traditional evolutionary frameworks and points toward a purposeful design at the frontier of biology. Download the podcast, watch it, or listen to it here.

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