New Book: Epigenome Is the Genome’s Sophisticated Dance Partner

Science and Culture Today Discovering Design in Nature

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Douglas Axe
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Günter Bechly
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Michael J. Behe
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David Berlinski
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Eric Cassell
David Coppedge
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William A. Dembski
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Michael Denton
Michael Egnor
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Michael Flannery
Ann Gauger
Howard Glicksman
Guillermo Gonzalez at Garden of the Gods, July 2022
Guillermo Gonzalez
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Bruce Gordon
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Eric Hedin
Cornelius Hunter
Cornelius G. Hunter
Stephen J. Iacoboni
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David Klinghoffer in 2021
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Wolf-Ekkehard Lönnig
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Casey Luskin
Casey Luskin
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Andrew McDiarmid
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Jonathan McLatchie
Stephen C. Meyer
Brian Miller
Walter Myers III
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Paul Nelson
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Denyse O’Leary
Emily Reeves
Emily Sandico
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Granville Sewell
Robert Shedinger
Geoffrey Simmons
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Wesley J. Smith
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Rob Stadler
Neil Thomas
Jonathan Wells
John G. West
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Daniel Witt
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Jonathan Witt

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New Book: Epigenome Is the Genome’s Sophisticated Dance Partner

Andrew McDiarmid
June 23, 2026
Genetics, Intelligent Design
3
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Genetics
Intelligent Design
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Many of us have heard about one of the biggest discoveries in modern biology: the discovery of the information code embedded in DNA. But perhaps an even bigger discovery than that would be that DNA isn’t running the show by itself. A second revolution is underway centered around a hidden layer of information beyond DNA that helps direct the development of every living thing. On a new episode of ID the Future, I welcome Dr. Tom Woodward to the show to discuss his new book, co-authored with Dr. James Gills: Epigenetics and the Architect: Evidence of Design at the Frontier of Biology. The book was published yesterday and is already Amazon’s #1 bestseller in genetics.

In Part 1 of a two-part discussion, Dr. Woodward describes a second revolution in biology that is currently unfolding beyond the initial discovery of the DNA double helix. DNA has long been seen as the primary blueprint of life, but Woodward explains that it does not act alone. Instead, Woodward says DNA has a sophisticated dance partner known as the epigenome. This hidden layer of information consists of additional codes and patterns that direct how a single fertilized cell can eventually transform into the trillions of specialized cells that make up a complex living organism.

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Profound Implications of the Findings

Woodward explores the profound implications of these findings, ranging from the debunking of the junk DNA myth to new insights into human health. He details how scientists are discovering layers of programmed instructions that act as master switches for our genes. Woodward points out that we can even improve our health and well-being by learning how our epigenome works. He touches on surprising research showing how lifestyle choices like diet and exercise can trigger immediate biological changes.

This is Part 1 of a conversation. In Part 2, Dr. Woodward will explain how the epigenome challenges traditional evolutionary frameworks and points toward a purposeful design at the frontier of biology. Download the podcast, watch it, or listen to it here.

Dig Deeper

Andrew McDiarmid

Director of Podcasting and Senior Fellow
Andrew McDiarmid is Director of Podcasting and a Senior Fellow at Discovery Institute. He is also a contributing writer to Mind Matters. He produces ID The Future, a podcast from the Center for Science & Culture that presents the case, research, and implications of intelligent design and explores the debate over evolution. He writes and speaks regularly on the impact of technology on human living. Discovery Institute co-founder and bestselling author George Gilder has called McDiarmid “a scintillating venturer beyond the surfaces of technology to their hidden depths and meanings.” His work has appeared in numerous publications, including the Wall Street Journal, New York Post, Chicago Tribune, San Francisco Chronicle, Daily Wire, Real Clear Politics, Newsmax, The American Spectator, Technoskeptic Magazine, and elsewhere. In addition to his roles at Discovery Institute, he promotes his homeland as host of the Scottish culture and music podcast Simply Scottish. Andrew holds an MA in Teaching from Seattle Pacific University and a BA in English/Creative Writing from the University of Washington.
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