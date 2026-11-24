The enemies of science are not who many of us think. Political scientist David Foster wrote an interesting Substack essay last month on phobias that get in the way of understanding the social, economic, and political choices we really face. He uses the term oikophobia to describe it:

Many educated/urban/upper-middle-class people show a disturbing level of fear, contempt, and anger directed toward Christians, non-college graduates, and rural people (especially southerners). This complex of negative emotions often greatly exceeds anything that these same people feel toward radical Islamists or dangerous rogue-state governments. Whatever your religion or non-religion, I’d think that you would be a lot more worried about people who want to cut your head off, blow you up, or at a bare minimum shut down your freedom of speech than about people who want to talk to you about Jesus (or Nascar!)

The Fear of Christians

One area Foster addresses is attitudes to science; readers may be interested in this observation:

There are some other factors which I think motivate some people toward the anti-Christian anti-Southern mindset. One is the fear that Christians, especially Southern Christians, are anti-science, and that Republican electoral victories will reduce Federal support for science or even lead to restrictions on scientific research… But in reality, there is far more threat to science from the cultural Left and its pressures regarding allowable and non-allowable topics for research. And numerous followers of “progressivism” are believers in various forms of mysticism, such as magical crystals and a conscious Gaia, which are at least as inconsistent with pure scientific materialism as are the Biblical miracles. At the level of practical technology, the irrational hostility toward nuclear power, genetically-modified crops, etc., comes almost entirely from the Left.

Non-Allowable Topics for Research

One might add that the current war on the sex binary in human biology and on correct answers in math is almost entirely driven by left-wing forces. As we noted in an earlier story involving evolutionary psychologist Gad Saad,

The people causing trouble for evolutionary biologists are not design theorists like [Michael] Behe. They are gender ideologues who refuse to accept that humans are sex binary, like all primate mammals. Believing that, for example, children can be born in the “wrong body,” they have Canceled prominent evolutionary biologists on a number of occasions. This is a topic for another day but the big threat to science today is not from people who come to a different conclusion via evidence-based reasoning but from those who, for ideological reasons, declare war on reason and evidence. And neither their numbers nor their influence is fading.

These progressive forces have shut down far more science than people who doubt the tenets of Darwinian evolution.

Cross-posted at Mind Matters News.