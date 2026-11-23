How can intelligent design guide scientific research? We have now offered a new resource on that topic. Recently published in BIO-Complexity, “The Broad Utility of the Theory of Intelligent Design to Guide Scientific Research” is a 30+ page tour of how ID has and continues to advance scientific research. My co-authors and I organize scientific research into three major categories: theoretical, historical, and experimental. Intelligent design has contributed to all three.

In the paper, we highlight the field of systems biology as a particularly interesting example of how design-based thinking can advance research. The systems biology revolution was driven by technologies that capture large datasets, especially DNA sequencers and mass spectrometers. As genomic, proteomic, and transcriptomic data accumulated, researchers realized that the only thing that could explain such datasets was a tightly integrated system that was more complex than had been previously appreciated. Making sense of biology would require more than cataloging individual parts. It would require principles that could describe how those parts work together as part of larger system design.

Applying the Scientific Method

Consider the familiar steps of the scientific method: observe, hypothesize, experiment, and draw conclusions. Let’s now think about how systems biology has applied these. Big data provided the observation that organisms were more than the sum of their parts. It quickly became obvious based on the large datasets that describing organisms without system level integration was insufficient to provide an explanation for how they function.

Next, systems biology pioneers put forward the hypothesis, based on system design assumptions, that principles such as hierarchical organization, competing constraints, robustness, and holism would help describe how biology works. Those hypotheses were then tested as pioneers in the field started to employ these principles in big data analyses.

The success of systems biology, with more than five university departments and multiple academic journals devoted to it, is evidence of the broad conclusion: systems principles make a more complete description of living systems possible.

Interestingly, systems biology generally avoids language that implies a particular conclusion about origins. Nevertheless, the principles that have moved this field forward come straight out of a good design playbook. Intelligent design asks what properties commonly result from intelligent engineering. Those include complex specified information, hierarchical organization reflecting top-down design, constraint optimization, irreducible complexity or holism, and reusable architectures.

If biological systems are the result of top-down design, we would expect to find those same properties in life. Systems biology, with its large datasets, has shown how widespread these properties are. We encounter them throughout biological systems. Thus, advancements in systems biology derive from design premises confirming ID-based expectations, even though the field stays away from design explicit language.

A Revealing Hesitation

Perhaps partly because of the implications, some researchers have been slow to embrace the language and even the field of systems biology. In How Life Works, Philip Ball discusses the growing attention to agency in biology and connects the hesitation in that discussion to its proximity to intelligent design.

This makes agency inextricably linked to ideas about purpose. That is probably why the problem of agency has been (absurdly) neglected for so long in the life sciences, where questions of purpose have long been shunned as quasi-mystical teleology, perhaps only one step away from the dreaded concept of intelligent design.

I find that hesitation revealing: progress in biology brings us ever closer to intelligent design.

The Field’s Top Researcher

One of the researchers who has inspired me most is Uri Alon. He is not an ID proponent, yet he has built a highly successful career applying design principles to biology. I regard him as the leading researcher in this field. His textbooks and academic publications offer masterful examples of the engineering we encounter in life. Notice how significant he thinks the overlap is between engineering in life and human engineering.

These features of biological systems (reuse of a small set of network motifs, robustness to component tolerances and constrained optimal design) are also found in a completely different context: systems designed by human engineers. […] These similarities hint at a deeper theory that can unify our understanding of evolved and designed systems. Alon 2019

The deeper theory that can unify our understanding of biological and human designed systems is intelligent design. However, as Alon’s research demonstrates, using design premises is helpful in describing life even if you don’t map that all the way back to the origin of biological structures and life itself.

Thus, the value of an intelligent design approach is practical as well as philosophical. When we look for hierarchical organization, competing constraints, robustness, and reusable architectures in life we ask different questions and make better hypotheses. We move beyond describing individual components and move toward understanding why the system is organized as it is.

That is what excites me about intelligent design: by using this best-explanation framework we can make better progress on biological research. It demonstrates how much we can learn when we take the signature of design in life seriously. My own work seeks to build on that approach by making design-based reasoning more explicit and using it to generate testable hypotheses. More on that, another time!

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