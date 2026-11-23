As the holiday season approaches, I cannot help but reflect on one of the most infamous gifts ever to be passed along as a stocking stuffer, exchanged at holiday parties, and endlessly regifted from one unwilling recipient to the next: the much-maligned fruitcake.

A longstanding joke holds that manufacturers stopped producing fruitcakes decades ago, yet the same indestructible artifacts continue circulating from one generation to the next, dressed in fresh wrapping paper and presented as something novel and inviting (here, here). This cake looks familiar. Haven’t I seen it before?

I experienced a similar sense of déjà vu after reading a series of four articles recently published by Quanta Magazine, each offering an optimistic account of the state of research into life’s origin:

The series portrays setbacks and delays as little more than temporary obstacles setting the stage for inevitable scientific breakthroughs in unraveling the mystery of life’s origin. Yet beneath the enticing headlines and pollyannish storytelling lie essentially the same hypotheses, experimental approaches, and speculative scenarios that researchers have been recycling for decades.

Secular Creation Narrative

The introductory article by Yasemin Saplakoglu begins by laying out the secular creation narrative,

Around 300 million years into the existence of our solar system, conditions on Earth were right for a great chemical experiment to begin. Molecules entangled themselves in self-sustaining, self-reproducing loops. Over time, these systems became more complex. At some point, they had come to life. Life invented new ways to move, and to capture, store, and use energy. It began to sense, respond to, and change its environment. It communicated, ate some of its neighbors and lived inside others, and formed complex, dynamic communities. Through cycles of birth, reproduction, and death; catastrophe; and bursts of evolution, it persisted and then thrived, taking over every corner of the planet. Then, at some point, life gained a sense of itself, a reﬂective intelligence with the existential curiosity to ask: Where did we come from? For tens of thousands of years, we have pondered and probed the origins of life: Monks have meditated, philosophers have argued, lovers have mused, and parents have patiently answered their kids’ questions.

The article then shifts from mythologizing to history, tracing the development of origin-of-life research while acknowledging the growing recognition that the field faces a profound scientific crisis:

By the mid-20th century, it became possible to probe life’s origins through chemistry, molecular biology, and genetics. Hypotheses exploded. Scientists clashed over which type of molecule — RNA, lipids, proteins, and metabolites are prime suspects — could have started it all. The arguments have gone on for so long, without resolution or unifying insight, that some experts have considered the field to be in crisis.

After this moment of sobriety, the author attempts to transform an acknowledgment of the field’s persistent failures into a narrative of minor setbacks resulting from infighting and personal bias,

Throughout the early 2000s, conferences that focused on the origins of life were like arenas. Researchers argued in public, talked over one another, and even got into shouting matches. “It was unbelievable bickering,” said Michael Travisano, an evolutionary biologist at the University of Minnesota. “There used to be open fights,” [Ramanarayanan] Krishnamurthy said. Some professors forbade their students to discuss ideas with other labs. They even dissed each other in the press. In 1992, Discover magazine reported that Miller, a prebiotic-soup proponent, didn’t want to even discuss the vent hypothesis and thought of it as “a real loser.”

Multitude of Excuses

The lack of consensus is attributed to several causes. The first is the multidisciplinary nature of the field; researchers in different disciplines do not fully appreciate each other’s perspective and language,

Science is no stranger to arguments, but the rifts in the origins field went particularly deep. That was due in part to its multidisciplinary nature. Origins-of-life researchers are chemists, biologists, geologists, physicists, and everything in between. They receive different types of training, use different definitions, and subscribe to different worldviews.

A second cause is portrayed not as a lack of insight, but as an embarrassment of riches: researchers have proposed so many promising ideas that they struggle to appreciate the full cornucopia of possibilities supposedly bringing them closer to the truth. Everyone is right, but no one fully recognizes how each holds a different piece of the same puzzle,

“Arguments were difficult to resolve because everybody was making a good point,” said John Sutherland, an organic chemist at the MRC Laboratory of Molecular Biology in the United Kingdom. “Yes, you do need RNA. Yes, you do need peptides. Yes, you do need metabolites.”

The narrative is thus reframed to portray monumental impediments as little more than temporary obstacles on the path to discovery. Our narrator then offers a hopeful quotation suggesting that scientific breakthroughs often emerge just when the prospects for progress appear most bleak, alluding to the familiar adage that the darkest hour comes just before the dawn,

“There’s nothing more exciting for a scientific field than a moment of crisis,” said Betül Kaçar, an astrobiologist and evolutionary biologist at the University of Wisconsin, Madison. “That’s when I think breakthroughs happen.”

These and the other excuses offered for the field’s lack of progress reminded me of a memorable scene from The Blues Brothers, where Jake Blues desperately rattles off an increasingly absurd series of excuses to explain why he abandoned his fiancée, played by Carrie Fisher, at the altar. Then, just when Jake’s life appears to be in mortal peril, he flashes his baby-blue eyes, and his jilted bride-to-be immediately bestows upon him complete forgiveness.

The Turning Point

Our author seemingly hopes to elicit a similarly dramatic change of heart from her readers as she unveils the turning point in her narrative. The solution, she suggests, is not some radical rethinking of the problem, but simply a group of open-minded researchers willing to transcend disciplinary boundaries and chart a new path forward. Right on cue, she introduces just such a group of visionaries, poised to accomplish what decades of their predecessors had failed to achieve:

By the early 2010s, it was becoming clearer that the creation of life’s starting materials wasn’t that difficult. “It struck me,” Sutherland said, “that maybe where [we’re] wrong is this assumption that you couldn’t have chemistry that makes everything.” … A new wave of origins-of-life researchers, fed up with the tradition of bickering, have unshackled themselves from the idea that a single type of molecule started it all. Their open-minded approach has coincided with a change in scientific understanding. Experiments have shown that the precursors to many of life’s ingredients may have formed easily under the conditions on early Earth. What is harder to explain is how these molecular processes became a stable evolutionary system continuous with the vast diversity of life we see on the planet today. During life’s earliest days, these processes came together to store and pass on information, both consistently and imperfectly enough to allow the same living lineage to persist for billions of years on an ever-changing planet…. This revelation shifted the field’s focus from identifying the singular molecule or process that started life to understanding how a more general prebiotic chemistry could have formed — a true primordial, biochemical soup. The individual worlds expanded to include the possibility of multiple types of molecules. However, only a subset would go on to be preserved as the building blocks of biology.

Reality Check

But much like Frodo in The Lord of the Rings, who, after surviving repeated attacks by orcs, still had to confront Shelob, an ancient arachnid of unspeakable malevolence, origin-of-life researchers have found themselves leaping from the proverbial frying pan into the empirical fire. Examining the origins of multiple building blocks simultaneously only reveals that the challenges are far more formidable than previously appreciated (here, here, here). Not only must the right molecules have emerged under plausible prebiotic conditions, but they must also have become sufficiently concentrated, resisted degradation, and somehow navigated the perilous journey to the staging ground of life’s genesis,

The process of generating many types of biomolecules in sufficient volumes could have been iterative and long, spanning perhaps hundreds of thousands or even millions of years. These materials would have had to accumulate in a contained area, whether that was a pond, a shallow sea, a vent, or all of the above, and not be washed away or otherwise degraded by time. Building up that initial molecular pool is “what could be really, really hard, really rare” in the universe, Jack Szostak, a Nobel Prize–winning origins-of-life researcher at the University of Chicago. “Going from environment to environment, from reservoir to reservoir, to actually an environment where protocells can form … maybe that’s just astronomically rare.”

None of the proposed scenarios in the series offers a convincing solution to these challenges. Instead, they merely recycle familiar hypotheses whose fundamental shortcomings have been exposed for decades (here, here, here, here), repackaging old and unresolved problems as promising avenues of scientific progress. Like a mirage in the desert, the long-promised breakthrough seems forever on the horizon, receding ever farther as advances in our understanding of the early Earth and the extraordinary complexity of even the simplest autonomous cells reveal ever more insurmountable obstacles (here, here).